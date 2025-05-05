Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Newcomer Gives Insight Into Swinging Scandal: 'I Had Too Much Shame'

Hulu/Instagram

Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to premiere, and fans are getting some additional insight into the soft swinging scandal that nearly took MomTok down.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the cast opens about the upcoming season and the group's changing dynamic as newbie, Miranda McWhorter -- who was infamously involved in the "soft swinging" scandal that rocked the Mormon influencer world -- details some of what really went on behind the scenes.

MomTok OG Taylor Frankie Paul made the confession back in 2022, revealing that she and then-husband Tate Paul had been intimate with other couples in the group, including Miranda and her ex-husband, Chase McWhorter.

While Miranda initially denied her participation, Chase later confirmed their involvement.

"This is the first time I've been open about what really happened," Miranda told the outlet. "I still had too much guilt and shame to even admit the parts I was involved in. There is an assumption that it was way crazier than I feel like it was."

Though she didn't get into the nitty gritty, her former bestie, Taylor, sure did, telling Us that Miranda joining the show allowed her to "speak the actual truth about who involved" in the swinging scandal.

And it's safe to say things got pretty heated behind closed doors, with shower sex and blindfolds just the tip of the iceberg.

"We did have sex in the shower with our husbands all together. We also had sex in the same bed at the same time," the mother of three revealed.

"It's obviously not something I'm proud of, but it's freeing at the same time," Taylor added of getting the chance to share her truth.

As for why Miranda joined the group amid the scandal and her strained relationship with Taylor, she said her divorce and becoming a single mom played a part.

"I think I also had done a lot of work on where I was at with my past, with the whole swinging thing [and] things in my marriage. I had come to terms with a lot of things, and I think I grew a lot as a person," Miranda told the outlet. "And so, between all of that and obviously being able to support my children, I think it all played a role in my decision to come back and it was a hard decision to make, but I'm glad I did."

She was able to clear the air with Taylor, and gain some "newfound perspective" on their friendship and her place in both the church and MomTok.

"I think it definitely was [difficult], but I have a completely different perspective on it this time around than I did obviously when it was first out," Miranda said while sharing how her mindset has shifted stepping into the show's second season. "I think I have a different standing in the Church and I have a different standing in my relationship, [and] just in my life as a whole. I think it's brought a newfound perspective."