Aimee Lou Wood Breaks Silence After Walton Goggins Feud Rumors, Weighs In on Him Hosting SNL

Getty

Goggins is set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, just weeks after Wood called the show out for mocking her natural teeth in a viral White Lotus parody sketch.

Just days after Walton Goggins abruptly shut down an interview question about the status of his relationship with White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood, amid rumors of a feud, she opted to speak out.

The moment went down at the 2025 Met Gala, which both actors attended. They were not, however, spotted hanging out together, with Wood arriving with and spotted alongside another co-star, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Nevertheless, she did not hesitate to talk about her former co-star when Entertainment Tonight asked if there was any chance she might make a surprise cameo during his hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live this upcoming weekend.

Goggins being announced as one of the final hosts for the late-night comedy show's 50th season only added fuel to speculation of a feud between the stars, considering it came shortly after she very publicly called the show out for its unflattering depiction of her -- particularly her natural teeth -- in a viral White Lotus parody sketch.

"I couldn't say," Wood told ET about a possible SNL cameo, before quickly giving up the ruse, "but also I'm not. I'm not doing that."

Lest anyone try and take this as further feud fodder, Wood quickly stated that "it would be fun," adding, "I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever."

As for Goggins hosting a show she'd so recently criticized for a gag she felt was more of a personal attack, Wood clearly has no hard feelings about it. "He’s going to be incredible doing SNL," she told ET. "It’s the perfect thing for him to do. It’s going to be hilarious."

She even is apparently planning to tune in, saying, "I’m so excited to see it."

At the same time, People notes that Wood and Goggins are also now following one another on Instagram again -- with their previous unfollows what started this whole unsubstantiated feud theory in the first place.

After The White Lotus' April 6 finale, fans noticed the co-stars were no longer following one another and were not tagging one another in photos -- even if they were in them -- on their respective accounts.

When Ed Potton, a reporter for The London Times, asked Goggins about the unfollows last week, the actor immediately shut down the topic, saying, "I’m not gonna have that conversation."

According to the publication, Goggins' American publicist then doubled down on his request by interrupting the interview, saying, "We're not going there, thank you," which prompted his British rep to request, "Next question."

After talking about his upcoming film The Uninvited for a bit, the reporter again tried to pivot to Wood, triggering Goggins to reportedly retort, "What the f--k, Ed! Come on, buddy. Wow."

"We're going to end it there," Goggins' American publicist said, to which Potton agreed, "Probably just as well."

While the IG unfollows may have started the feud speculation, Goggins added to it when he left a comment under that controversial SNL White Lotus parody skit that targeted Woods' teeth.

He reacted positively to the sketch, writing "Hahahahahhahaha amazzzingggg" under the SNL post on Instagram, but later deleted it -- perhaps, after hearing Wood's response.

As part of a thread on Wood's Instagram Stories in April, she spoke openly about the insecurities she has about her appearance, and in particular, her natural teeth. Wood weighed in on the controversial bit, writing, "But whilst in honest mode -- I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo."