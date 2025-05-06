Blackpink's Lisa Dragged After Appearing to Wear Undies with Rosa Parks' Face to Met Gala

Getty

"maybe i just don't wanna see rosa parks on LISA's a-- cheeks and that's my fault," a critic wrote of the singer's Louis Vuitton look, while others called the apparent Rosa Parks feature on the pelvic area of the bodysuit "distasteful," "vulgar," and "nastyyyy."

BLACKPINK singer Lisa is being hit with backlash over her Met Gala look.

On Monday night, The White Lotus actress hit the blue carpet of the 2025 Met Gala rocking a look designed by Louis Vuitton, for which she is an ambassador and Pharrell serves as the men's creative director.

Lisa, 28, donned a black, tailored, lace-printed jacket with a printed bodysuit underneath, and nylons featuring the LV logo. However, the underwear area of the bodysuit was on full display in the front and back and featured embroidered faces, one of which appeared to be civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

While Lisa's look seemingly aligned with this year's dress code of "Tailored for You," and the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," the "Money" rapper was slammed online for Parks' apparent feature on the pelvic area of her look, as it seems that most did not realize it was a bodysuit, and believed the famous figure was portrayed on her underwear.

According to British Vogue, the figures stitched into Lisa's bodysuit were portraits by artist Henry Taylor, who also worked on the singer's look and painted the portrait of Pharrell featured on the Met Gala Vogue cover.

Despite this, fans blasted Lisa's outfit -- specifically the apparent portrayal and location of Rosa Parks' image -- on social media, calling it "distasteful," "vulgar," and "nastyyyy."

The portrait of Rosa Parks on Lisa’s dress honors the civil rights icon who stood up for Black freedom and equality https://t.co/rm95zISZ2f pic.twitter.com/94ko2TOt46 — butterfly 𝜗𝜚 (@btf0327) May 6, 2025 @btf0327

Lisa’s Met Gala look, according to Vogue UK, features embroidered portraits by Black artist Henry Taylor, transforming fashion into a tribute to Black art and culture. pic.twitter.com/Kq8FA5DBKr — butterfly 𝜗𝜚 (@btf0327) May 5, 2025 @btf0327

"I was wondering why Rosa Parks was trending got scared.... I know Lisa does not have Rosa Parks all over her underwear right now. WHO THOUGHT THIS WAS A GOOD IDEA?????" a user wrote. "Mind you not only is it highly distasteful how is this on theme?"

"Putting Rosa parks on your Fanny is nastyyyy work. No respect," a second person added.

"I really wish I hadn't looked to see why Rosa Parks was trending. Young lady, we don't put a civil rights icon on our kitty, mkay," a third posted, while another said, "maybe i just don't wanna see rosa parks on LISA's ass cheeks and that's my fault."

Others called out Pharrell for his work with Louis Vuitton, and possible contribution to Lisa's look.

"pharrell a weirdo too cause he the one who put rosa parks on the panties!!!!!" a person wrote, while another said that the singer and designer needed to be put in "jail expeditiously."

Lisa, Pharrell, Henry Taylor, or Louis Vuitton have not responded to the backlash.

See more posts criticizing the look, below.

maybe i just don't wanna see rosa parks on LISA's ass cheeks and that's my fault https://t.co/dt0n6Mr0NR pic.twitter.com/0FuWIoRxK6 — ᖭི༏ᖫྀ choreᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@emiomoowo) May 5, 2025 @emiomoowo

