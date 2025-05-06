Gigi Hadid Opens Up About 'Chill' Morning with Bradley Cooper Before Met Gala

Getty

"I woke up, I was with my man," the model began when asked about what her day looked like before hitting the blue carpet.

Gigi Hadid has been giving fans more of an inside look into her love life and they are here for it.

In a Vogue interview with Emma Chamberlain at the 2025 Met Gala, the model revealed some details about her morning prep -- which began alongside her current boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

"I woke up, I was with my man," she revealed. “We had a chill morning, some laughs and then I went to my house, I had like an hour by myself, then took a shower, had my fitting, had chicken fingers and fries, then got into glam.”

"I think a little protein in the form of fried chicken," Hadid continued, "helps take down the jitters a little bit."

Although the two didn't make their red carpet debut at the event, she arrived at the annual fundraising festival in a gorgeous gold Miu Miu dress that she said was inspired by fashion designer Zelda Wynn Valdez.

Hadid's interview with the YouTube sensation is the second time in the span of a week that she has touched on her relationship with Hangover actor. The couple have been linked since 2023, but have kept their relationship largely under wraps.

Last week, the 30-year-old model celebrated her 30th birthday alongside her celeb friends like Zoë Kravitz and Emily Ratajkowski. But, she also made her relationship Instagram official as she shared an image of her and Cooper locking lips in front of her birthday cake.

The photo gallery also included her 4-year-old daughter, Khai who she shares with former One Direction star, Zayn Malik.

In a Vogue cover story last year, she credited the 50-year-old actor with getting her more into theater, before sharing how tricky it can be to date while being famous.

Of her relationship with him, she called it "very romantic and happy," before deciding to keep some details private because "it's just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason."

"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential," she said, "and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve ... and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word."

She also said that she respects Cooper "so much as a creative," gushing over him for giving "so much to me" in return -- like "encouragement and, just, belief." Added Hadid: "For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what's the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap."