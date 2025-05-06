Kamala Harris Makes Met Gala Debut -- See Her Custom Off-White Gown!

Getty

Harris attended the Met Gala for the very first time alongside husband Dough Emhoff, for an evening dedicated to Black culture and fashion.

Kamala Harris can now cross the Met Gala off her bucket list!

The former Vice President made her debut at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night. Though she didn't walk the iconic carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Harris attended while wearing a custom Off-White gown designed by creative director IB Kamara, per Vogue.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The dramatic black-and-white look featured an asymmetrical neckline and a flowing sleeve that extended to the floor. Per Kamara, the gown was made from luxurious cady silks for a "deep, luxurious texture," exuding elegance and depth.

The look was finished off with subtle pops of color thanks to Harris' emerald green ring and earrings.

Her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, suited up in Brunello Cucinelli and joined her for the stylish night out.

Photos of the couple and designer Kamara were shared to Instagram by the nonprofit 15 Percent Pledge, giving followers a first look at the VP's high-fashion moment.

In a statement to Vogue, who shared more shots of Harris' look, the former VP spoke on the night's importance, tying fashion to activism: "Art has always had a significant impact on not just culture, but also our policies and politics… Art has the power to shape the conversation about where we are today and where we need to go."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This year's Met Gala theme -- "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" was especially fitting for Harris, who's famously donned bold and colorful power suits throughout her political career.

She rocked two different suits when she made her Vogue cover debut in 2021, just before former President Joe Biden's inauguration, including a powder blue number. With the second look, she also wore a pair of black and white Converse Chuck Taylors that were prominently displayed beneath her ankle-length pants.

The gala, hosted by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and, of course, Anna Wintour, put the spotlight on the Costume Institute's spring exhibit, inspired by the book Slaves to Fashion and exploring Black dandyism through the ages.

The exhibit "presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism," according to a post on the museum's Instagram.

And the stars were sure to share their interpretation of the theme Monday, with everyone from Quinta Brunson, Rihanna, Demi Moore, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter and more in attendance.