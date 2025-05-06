Katy Perry Reacts to Fans Falling For AI-Generated Photos of Her At Met Gala

Instagram/Getty

The singer -- who did not attend the Met Gala -- shared her thoughts after eerily accurate fake photos of her on the red carpet went viral, as many fans fell victim to AI for the second year in a row.

Katy Perry didn't attend the 2025 Met Gala, but fans had a very good reason for thinking she did.

On Monday, photos surfaced online that appeared to show the singer rocking a tailored and latex look on the blue carpet of the star-studded fashion event, which took place on Monday in New York City. But as it turns out, the photos weren't real, and were AI-generated, with fans being duped into believing Perry was at the Met Gala ... for the second year in a row.

The 40-year-old -- who is currently on her Lifetimes Tour after her now-infamous trip to space on the Blue Origin flight -- took to Instagram to react to fans falling for her AI Met Gala appearance once again.

In her post, Perry shared the fake photos, along with a sketch of her look and social media posts of fans admitting they were duped by the shots.

"one thing about me is i will fall for AI katy perry at the met every time," a fan wrote, as shown in one X post.

"Whoever does Katy Perry's AI met gala fits eats every time," a user said in another post, which featured a side-by-side of the "Firework" singer of her 2025 AI-look and last year's faux appearance, in which "Perry" rocked a floral gown.

"if i had a nickel everytime an ai Katy Perry met gala look went viral, I would have two, which isn't a lot but it's weird it happened twice," another fan joked.

In a clip from a TikTok video, a user said of the fake photos, "This is the second year in a row, I have fallen for AI. This is an AI outfit. This is not even real. I am so mad that I feel for this s--t. I saw this and I was like, 'This is sickening.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Perry also shared a video of her mom, Mary, dancing, and a screenshot of what appeared to be a text conversation between them, in which her mom seemingly sent her a link to the AI-generated photos.

"couldn't make it to the MET, I'm on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IRL‼️)," Perry wrote her post's caption, before referring to how her mom was duped last year. "P.s. this year I was actually with my mom so she's safe from the bots but I'm praying for the rest of y’all."

Last year, the "California Girl" singer's mom hilariously fell for the fake photos of Perry at the Met Gala. At the time, she shared the AI-shots on Instagram, along with what appeared to be a screenshot from a text conversation between her and her mother, in which Mary wrote, "Didn't know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose parade, you are your own float lol."

Per the screenshot, Perry responded, "lol mom the AI got you, too. BEWARE!"