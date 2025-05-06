Khloé Kardashian on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandals 'Shame' and 'Sad' Lamar Odom Realization

Getty/On Purpose with Jay Shetty/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her past relationships with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

In a sit down interview on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast earlier this week, the Kardashian sister take a look back at her love life and what she's learned from both high-profile splits.

Reuniting With Lamar

During the discussion, the Good American founder spilled on reuniting with her ex-husband 10 years later on the most recent season of The Kardashians.

Khloé explained that seeing each other again came after her best friend, Malika Haqq, and Odom saw each other at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas -- and she realized she kept a lot of his belongings after their divorce in 2016.

"For years I kept a storage unit of all of his furniture, thinking one day he would want it and years ago before I had kids ... I was just like, 'You know what, I don't have to hold onto this storage unit anymore and through his friend ... said give him the storage keys and he'll take it for me."

"I found out later down the line that this friend of his sold everything that was in the unit and without Lamar knowing and that broke my heart cause I've saved these things for years," she said.

She then said she unexpectedly found some of his other things when she moved during COVID, adding that coming across personal memories made her open to finally seeing him again after thinking "a few months" about whether or not it was the best decision.

"When Malika told me she saw him, I said, 'That's so weird, I just found his mom's driver's license last week,' and she was like, 'Well, why don't you give it to him,' and I was like, 'Let me think this over.'"

"I loved seeing him, it was great," she explained. "It was really sad at the same time seeing someone I never thought I would outgrow. I realized how much I outgrew him and that made me sad."

Khloé recognized the journey she and Odom have had to undergo sharing, "We've both experienced a lot of trauma together ... I know that he was one of the greatest loves of my life ... just other circumstances took over."

Odom, of course, cheated on Kardashian and had substance abuse issues while they were married.

Although seeing him after a while was difficult, she emphasized how she continues to have nothing but love for him. "I love Lamar with all my heart even today, I love, love, love him," she expressed to Shetty.

Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

In the podcast, Shetty asked Khloé how she balances taking accountability and responsibility for another person's actions when dealing with a cheating scandal, hinting at her other previous relationship with Tristan Thompson.

"Well, the interesting part is, I think the very first time it happened, I didn't [make a change]," she shared. "And that's okay, because it's done. And I also had to forgive myself for that. There was a time that I felt very guilty, like, 'Why did I even stay? Why am I not forgiving myself?' I would blame myself for everything."

Thompson cheated on Kardashian in 2018 before giving birth to her first daughter, True. He then had another incident with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods, before fathering a child with another woman while he and Khloé were expecting another baby via surrogate.

Khloé shared she felt shame by staying in the same situation multiple times with Thompson.

"The second time, you know, my surrogate was still pregnant with Tatum, and the people didn't know yet that I was having Tatum," she continued. "But I felt such shame that it was happening again, because I knew I knew better."

“I think people also need to be patient with themselves. If you're not feeling accountable in some of the actions that you're making or what someone else is doing to you, that's okay. There will be a day that you will wake up," she continued. "Listen, if I was watching me when I was in my 20s, I would be judging that person too, and being like, 'She's so stupid. It's going to happen again."

"I don't blame people for their judgment."

She expressed the feeling of isolation that comes with being cheated on, but shared wisdom about everyone having their own healing process when going through something similar.

"Not that it's right but you have to let go when you really feel like you're ready ... I really just like to live my life in this, 'No, I know I'm solid in that action, I'm solid in that choice that I made.'"

And even with her challenges in love, she remains hopeful for her future love life.

"People are always so surprised that I'm not more cynical when it comes to love. They always ask, 'Do you ever think you're gonna get married again?’ And I go, 'Yes, I hope I'm gonna get married again.' I think marriage is the most beautiful union that there is, and I love that. I love family."

"I probably am more joyful now, especially with love, than maybe five years ago," she added. "And it's because I feel like I know how to control myself more. Where before, you just give things so freely. And I love giving love. I love loving myself, loving my family and others. But I feel like I'm a little bit wiser with whom I give it to."