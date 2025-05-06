Kim Kardashian Reveals What She's Learned From North West's Met Gala Fashion Critiques

Getty

The 11-year-old is known to share her honest opinion ... even when she's not a fan of someone's look.

When it comes to judging fashion, North West has certainly made a name for herself.

While walking the 2025 Met Gala carpet, Kim Kardashian revealed to Emma Chamberlain that her 11-year-old daughter is continuing her love of fashion commentating.

"She's a big critique-er," Kim said.

"But it's pretty good, you know, her critiquing."

Despite North sharing her opinion -- even when she's not a fan of the look -- Kim shared the one thing she has learned from North over this period: "Just be yourself."

"I think she's also in a really positive place, like, vibe right now," Kim added, "where it's just like, 'Hey, even if that's not my style, I'm not going to critique that, just be you, and if you like that, then that's what you should be into.'"

"So, I love that energy and she was such a positive force tonight," she continued.

Kim brought North along to her Met Monday activities -- save for the Met Gala itself, because you have to be at least 18 years old to attend.

North was spotted dressed in a black-and-white animal print ensemble, made complete with her long, blue braids, as she arrived.

"She always comes in the car," Kim explained, "and then they drop her off."