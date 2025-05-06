Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove, Halle Bailey and More Break Met Gala's Strict No Phones Rule

Instagram/Getty

Despite Vogue's notoriously strict no-phones, no-social media policy during the Met Gala, several big names ditched the rules and documented the fashion's most exclusive night from inside.

Apparently, some celebs just can't help themselves when it comes to a good selfie -- even if it means breaking one of the Met Gala's biggest rules!

Megan Thee Stallion, Halle Bailey, and Questlove were among the stars who risked a potential snub from next year's guest list by sneaking their phones into the party at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In a video shared to Instagram, Megan told her followers, "We're not supposed to have our phones… but we're doing it."

The rapper, 30, treated fans to a behind-the-scenes peek at her tablemates, including Doechii, WNBA star Angel Reese, and even snapped a few shots with Tracee Ellis Ross, Angela Bassett, Doja Cat and Serena Williams.

"I snuck my phone in," she confessed, while capturing Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo blowing kisses to the camera.

Other stars who made brief cameos in Meg's clips included fashion designer Michael Kors, who designed the rapper's Met Gala fit, as well as Ciara and Tessa Thompson.

Tyla also got in on the fun, posting a selfie with Shakira straight to her Instagram Story for her 11.2 million followers to see.

As for Questlove, the Roots drummer took to the Met's infamous bathroom to snap a star-studded selfie, which included Met Gala co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton, plus as well as Erivo, Quinta Brunson, Sarah Snook and Severance's Tramell Tillman -- many of whom also had phones on them.

Sabrina Carpenter and James Corden were also seen chatting in the background of another one of the musician's snaps, though they weren't posing for the camera.

Laura Harrier shared an epic bathroom selfie of her own, featuring, Monica Barbaro, Andrew Scott, Sarah Snook and more (top left).

Bailey, Sydney Sweeney, and BLACKPINK's Lisa also went rogue, posing for a selfie that quickly made the rounds online, as did Jaden Smith, Bassett, and Yara Shahidi, who were all seen with phones in hand (top right, lower)

While Anna Wintour has helmed the Met Gala since 1995 and strictly bans phones and social media inside the event, clearly some stars are willing to risk a spot on her bad side for a chance to go viral.

Vogue has long stated that guests "must abide by a no-phone (and, therefore, no social media) policy once they've entered the museum," though it appears many guests didn't take the rules seriously this year.

While it's unclear if they will face any consequences for their actions, those who break the rules *might* find themselves uninvited next May.