Met Gala 2025 Fashion: Every Must-See Look from the Blue Carpet

Getty

Stars hit the red carpet as they walked the steps of Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, bringing out their best show-stopping looks while aligning with the 2025 dress code, "Tailored for You."

Roll out the red carpet -- fashion's biggest night of the year, the 2025 Met Gala, is finally here!

The stars brought out their best show-stopping looks as they walked the steps of Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

As previously announced, this year's dress code is "Tailored for You," and the theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the grand opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's spring exhibition.

The theme has been described by Vogue as "examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora" with "the Black dandy as its subject."

Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the… — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2025 @KingJames

This year's event will also bring back a host committee, made up of icons from art, culture, fashion, film, music, and sports per The Met.

The new committee includes: André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, USHER, and Kara Walker.