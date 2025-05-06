Why Sabrina Carpenter Was Showing Off So Much Leg At The Met Gala

Getty

The 'Espresso' singer credits Pharrell Williams for her Louis Vuitton look at this year’s Met Gala, explaining why it was "no pants for you."

Sabrina Carpenter returned to the Met Gala this year and this time with no pants.

In an interview with La La Anthony on the glamorous floral blue carpet, the "Espresso" singer recognized the mastermind behind her pantsless burgundy Louis Vuitton look, Pharrell Williams, who was also one of this year's co-chairs.

Her Louis Vuitton look featured a white collar, gold jewelry, a tail, and big platform heels.

She opened up with the Think Like A Man actress about planning her fit with Williams. “He was like, ‘You're quite short, so no pants for you,'" the 5'0" "Short n' Sweet" singer said. "So, here we are.”

She continued the interview by showing some love for the "Happy" singer and having the honor of attending one of his Louis Vuitton shows.

“I’m such a massive fan of Pharrell’s and have been to the show and I was just like, ‘If I could go this year, with him that would be my dream and it came true.”

Williams has continued to the bless the world with his designer vision as a creative director for Louis Vuitton since 2023. Besides Carpenter, Williams created many iconic looks for the night like Zendaya's white zoot suit glam.

The 25-year-old also laughed that her look would not be complete without her signature big heels.

“That’s like a staple for me in my life,” she continued, adding "Living on the edge tonight," as she almost stumbled into Anthony during their chat.

She even joked that she's looking forward to being able to finally see the Met Gala's restroom with her easily moveable fit this year.

"I've never been to the bathroom once because I've never been able to use it in my outfit," she admitted. "So tonight might be the night."