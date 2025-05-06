Shakira Freaks Out After Revealing Rihanna's Pregnancy in Met Gala Interview

X/Getty

While speaking with an outlet, the singer worried she spilled RiRi's pregnancy after the reporter appeared to not be aware of the news.

Shakira appeared to experience a major "oops!" moment on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

While speaking with NBC Los Angeles at the event on Monday, the Colombian singer seemingly freaked out after she thought she'd possibly revealed Rihanna's pregnancy news.

When the reporter asked Shakira who she was "most excited to see" at the star-studded event, she replied, "Rihanna, I want to see her, I want to see her so bad."

"And I just heard the news, too," she continued, to which the journalist asked, "What?"

"She's pregnant," Shakira said, before her eyes widened as she seemingly worried she spilled RiRi's big news that wasn't out yet.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer -- who rocked a gorgeous pink Prabal Gurung gown for the Met Gala -- covered her face with her lace-gloved hands, and asked, "Am I not supposed to say that?"

Shakira laughed as the interview concluded.

Singer Shakira shares she’s most excited to see Rihanna at the Met Gala.https://t.co/tqqBDhNFEW #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZUOUs8h9i6 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 6, 2025 @NBCLA

Fortunately, the Grammy winner had nothing to worry about as Rihanna announced her pregnancy before she even hit the red carpet at the Met Gala.

While arriving at the Carlyle Hotel ahead of the main event, the "Umbrella" singer revealed her baby bump. Her personal photographer, Diggzy even shared additional photos on Instagram.

This marks Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's third child together. The couple also shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

After sharing the exciting news, RiRi flaunted her baby bump in a body-hugging Marc Jacobs suit dress for the Met Gala itself. The soon-to-be mom-of-three went on to rock a sizzling look at the afterparty, donning an open black blazer that showed off her bump, and matching a floor-length skirt.