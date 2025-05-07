Woman 'Altered Ultrasound' In 'Paternity Scheme' Against Bachelor Clayton Echard: Attorney

Instagram

Echard exclaims "justice has been served" in a video as a woman who said he got her pregnant, before claiming she suffered a miscarriage, is indicted on multiple charges.

The Bachelor alum Clayton Echard says "this nightmare is over" after a woman who brought a paternity suit against him has now been indicted on felony charges.

On Tuesday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced charges against the previously-unnamed woman, who was just revealed publicly as Laura Owens.

Owens previously alleged Echard got her pregnant with twins during a one-night stand, though he denied they ever had sexual intercourse and, in 2023, claimed he even took a paternity test to prove he wasn't the father.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a judge ruled Owens' claims were fraudulent and baseless back in 2024 -- and accused her of a pattern of deception. Echard was reportedly awarded attorney's fees at the time, before the judge referred the case to prosecutors.

Calling Owens' actions a "paternity scheme," a new release from the County Attorney's office said they began investigating the case at the request of a Superior Court Judge after she "made several inconsistent statements during a paternity hearing involving a former contestant on the television program, 'The Bachelor,' Clayton Echard."

MCAO said the woman was initially seeking child support from Echard, but dropped her claim after claiming she had a miscarriage. Investigators, however, now say that between May 2023 and June 2024, Owens "altered an ultrasound image, fabricated a pregnancy video, and lied multiple times under oath."

She's now been indicted on one count of Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, one count of forgery, four counts of perjury and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

In regards to the perjury accusations, MCAO said in the indictment that one of her false statements was allegedly testifying "that she had not been intimate with anyone else since March 2022." The attorney also claims she was lying when she claimed a "Sonogram image was hers during sworn deposition," and, while showing a video of someone touching a pregnant belly, said, "That's me showing my pregnant stomach."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After the indictment was announced, Echard took to Instagram to share a video reacting to the news.

"Justice is finally served," he exclaimed at the top of the video. "I am absolutely amped to share this news with you all."

After reading over the details from the press release, he added, "This nightmare is over I am so ready to not have to think about this anymore."

He went on to thank the county attorney and investigators for "serving up justice," as well as his legal team for "standing by my side" through the process. "This is such a weight lifted off of me," he continued, before concluding, "It feels good."