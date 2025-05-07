Gypsy Rose Slams Ex Ryan Anderson for Leaking Their Texts: 'That's Not the Man I Married'

Instagram/Getty

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is closing the door on any future friendship with ex-husband Ryan Anderson.

In an emotional TikTok posted on May 5, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star fought back tears as she explained why her relationship with Ryan ended, one year after their split.

According to Gypsy, she had confided in Ryan earlier this year while navigating a rough patch with her current partner, Ken Urker, after the birth of their 4-month-old daughter, Aurora. But her trust in Ryan, a special education teacher, was shattered after he leaked their private messages online.

"I reached out to you when I was two weeks postpartum and I didn't know how to handle my emotions," she shared in the TikTok. "I leaned on you because I trust you."

That trust, however, didn't last. Gypsy says she was blindsided by his decision to share their personal conversations on TikTok.

"Whenever you put out text messages between you and I that I think are sacred," she said, "I thought that was gonna stay between us."

She went on to criticize Ryan's social media presence, saying, "It's so hard to see what you have become."

"When I see you on TikTok, acting the way you do, talking the way you do," she added, "that's not the man that I married."

Although Gypsy acknowledged that Ryan may be using social media to cope with the fallout of their marriage, the reality star admitted his actions still hurt.

"I just want the best for you," she said through tears. "I want you to be happy. I want you to move on. I want you to move on with someone that's going to make you happy, that's going to love you like you should be loved."

She reflected on their time together, admitting the relationship provided her with a sense of stability during a chaotic time in her life.

"I always said Ken is my love, but you were my comfort," Gypsy shared. "You were my safe place because I knew that you never would hurt me. And I'm just tired of this war and I want it to end."

The 33-year-old apologized for any "confusion, anger and disappointment" caused by her attempts to remain friendly with Ryan following their divorce in late 2024, but said she now knows it's time to draw a firm boundary.

"I can't keep texting you," she told him. "I can't keep talking to you. As long as I keep talking to you, you feel some sort of connection. But we can't be. We can't do that. We're not at that space."

Still, she ended her message on a bittersweet note.

"All I could do is wish you the best, and I know that is finite and definite," she said. "I know this is all sinking in -- that it's really the end now -- but you will always have a place in my heart and we will always have those good memories together."