Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her 'Promise' to Her Two Kids Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her "really tough year" -- amid her divorce from Ben Affleck -- and how it affected her twins.

In a sit down interview with Spanish magazine El Pais, the 55-year-old singer shared that a lot of "unexpected things happened" in 2024, including the split, cancelation of her tour, and reception to her documentary and visual album.

"And so, I read a lot of books. I did a lot of self-introspection. I did meditation. I prayed a lot. I wanted to improve my relationship with God. I wanted to kind of really solidify the family unit that is me and my two children, my twins," Lopez said, without naming Affleck.

She said that when things began to pile up, she sat down with her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and insisted they were all going to come out the other end.

"I said, 'I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you're going to see that I'll come out the other side stronger and better.' I promised them that and I did it," Lopez said. "And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life."

Looking back, the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer feels "happier" that she is further along in her journey than she was a year ago.

"I'm proud of myself for that and I'm proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they're stronger and better because of it. So, it's a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody," she said, referring to her upcoming tour.

She said that along with meditation through her difficult year, she read a lot of books on "childhood, marriage, relationships, different styles of love, the brain, science."

In the last year, the musician went through a divorce with ex Affleck and canceled a tour. Lopez and the Good Will Hunting star divorced on August 20, 2024 -- just two years after the pair tied the knot after reconnecting two years after calling off their first engagement in the early aughts.

It was the singer's fourth marriage.