Masked Singer Finale Reveals Final Four Celebrities, Winner Shocked by Own Victory

Fox

You know the competition is stacked when the winner is so stunned by what just happened, they nearly collapse to the ground -- so did Boogie Woogie, Coral, Mad Scientist Monster, or Pearl take the Season 13 Golden Mask Trophy, and who are these people really?!

It was a season finale for the ages on The Masked Singer, and a winner who couldn't believe they'd just beaten their stacked competition, nearly collapsing to the floor in genuine shock!

With two hours of wall-to-wall music and unmaskings, there was plenty to hear and see as Boogie Woogie, Coral, Mad Scientist Monster, and Pearl took to the stage for the last time, or times in the case of the Top 2 finishers.

After a first round of competition that saw all four finalists take the stage, the fourth- and third-place finishers were revealed and unmasked. They then got to kick back as the Top 2 went at it again with one more song each before a final decision that shocked the house.

We will say it was a whirlwind night of performances, with previous front-runners faltering just a bit and some who we weren't looking at to win really stepping up. But this crop of four finalists has been pretty amazing all season, so the margins have been so small between them, it really was possible for anyone to take home the Golden Mask Trophy.

And on the fun side, the competition was even tighter for the Golden Ear Trophy, with Robin and Jenny entering the night tied with four correct guesses each, followed by Rita with two, and Ken with one. But with four unmaskings coming, it was anyone's game.

So who won the Golden Ear? The Golden Mask? And perhaps most importantly who are these four amazing singers?!

Let's jump right in with this week's mask. And don't worry, before we get to the shocking unmasking(s), we're going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora first. We do this because we love ... to torture you.

Rita Ora & Top 4

("Pink Pony Club," Chappell Roan) As always, Rita is a bit camp in her vocal and physical delivery, but considering this is The Masked Singer, we can't really judge camp. As a quintet number with the finalists, this is a more than odd song choice. Honestly, it would have worked better if they'd have just walked out at the end and maybe not even performed it with her. Rita has the pipes for this and was doing just fine on her own.

ROUND 1 (TOP 4)

Pearl

("Black Horse and the Cherry Tree," KT Tunstall) Pearl pushed everything she had into this performance, stretching her vocal and finding the edges of her gravely vocal pathways and it created a beautifully raw and palpable performance. She's such a seasoned pro as an artist with a beautiful signature sound. She is just pure passion when she sings.

Clues & Guesses: Once again, Pearl opened the finale with talk about how her "raw" and "unapologetic" approach to life and her career stood in the way of her own success. But she also recalled at an audition seeing someone write "N" and "O." Rather than quit, she closed her eyes and persevered, only to open and see "NOW" written, as in "sign her now." So she learned not to make assumptions about how you'll be perceived. Just be and let it happen.

Her surprise phone call came from her daughter: "Hey mom, what a crazy out of your comfort zone this experience this has been for you and I can't tell you how unbelievably proud I am of you for doing it. This is by far the coolest thing you've ever done. And you're absolutely killing it. You're gonna win this thing!"

Last week, she talked about being a trailblazer in her career, with few women doing what she did when she got her start -- while steering a ship. She also revealed a connection to Jenny, "Not only did we walk the same carpet, but you watched me win one of my biggest awards at the AMAs."

As a family member clue, her brand new son-in-law came on to talk about "Mama Pearl," who talked about how scared he was to ask her for her daughter's hand in marriage because she is one tough oyster. He understands, though, as she raised her daughter alone.

Throughout his story, we saw a "Movie" cassette, musical note gold earrings, and a massive wrench because she knows how to "hitch a trailer." When asked about picking The Outfield's "Your Love" as her soundtrack, she said it was more about the rock genre. "It makes me feel strong," she said, adding, "That one was for the pearls."

While she told us she's not Shania Twain last week, debunking Jenny's favorite guess, she did drop a huge "ELVIS" clue. Her Q&A revealed her favorite food is candy, is "a little better than" a gold record holder.

Pearl choosing to sing Dolly Parton for Grand Ole Opry Night was no mistake, as she has adored the country music legend for years. She even shared the story of when the pair got to share the stage, and she did not know what to wear.

Luckily, Dolly not only had the perfect outfit on, she told Pearl she has two of everything and gave her the spare -- which fit perfectly. Along the way, we saw a Christmas wreath, a red carpet, and an angel.

Her on-stage clue was a flexing bicep, which Pearl explained, "As a strong woman, there's nothing I like more than making others feel strong, too. In fact, I've been quoted as saying that."

Last week, our tough superstar opened up about part of how she gained some of that hard exterior, revealing that she left her small town home as a teenager before graduating high school and wound up working at a bar.

While showing us herself working on a diagram of football plays, Pearl said she broke into the big time "almost by accident." Other clues included a crescent moon, deer painting in the background, her face on a Wanted poster, and her sweeping and taking out the trash at her early days bar job.

Her on-stage clue was the phrase "Best Seller," which she added context to by saying, "I'm a bit of a ghostwriter myself. I know how to put pen to paper."

The main thrust of Pearl's backstory in her first clue package was that, like a Pearl, she is the treasure within a tough exterior. She's always loved performing and sees herself as a softy at heart, but no one else really sees her like that because she finds it hard to shake that hard edge.

She said that "people like me aren't promised a chance at a big break," so she took any gig she could get until she finally made it. Along the way, we saw a beach, a boat marina, a seaside bar, where she picked from a bowl of cherries, an umbrella, and a baseball.

When asked how this takes her outside of her comfort zone, Pearl told Nick, "I can tell you that I've dressed this fancy before. Usually when I'm on the red carpet and they ask me what I'm wearing, I just say, I got it on sale."

While the panel wasn't making early guesses, we're only growing more and more confident this is the "Redneck Woman" herself, Gretchen Wilson, who's always "Here for the Party." Her connection to Elvis would be when she was one of the featured artists on his posthumous album of holiday duets, where she got to sing "Merry Christmas Baby" with him.

Gretchen also dropped out of the 8th grade to go work as a cook and bartender in a bar in rural Illinois after growing up in Pocahontas, IL (pop. 680). And, to tie with more old clues, she's said that after she praised Dolly Parton's pants, the icon let her wear them when the two of them shared the stage as part of a tribute to women in country music at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Coral

("Moon River," Audrey Hepburn) Coral followed up a powerful Billie Eilish cover that left everyone in tears last week with this more old-fashioned theatrical performance of what's basically become a standard. It was a lovely and smooth vocal, but didn't really do much. If you're trying to make the case that you can be a modern pop star, maybe Breakfast at Tiffany's isn't the way to go -- or if you're trying to win a competition.

Clues & Guesses: In her final clue package, Coral again talked about her franchise, which she said has been a mixed blessing. Yes, it helped her fulfill her dreams of stardom, but it's also kept her from achieving her musical aspirations, as no one seems willing to see beyond that role. She said of TMS, it's the "perfect place to come when you've got something to prove."

Her mystery phone call came from her father: "Hey kiddo, it's dad. Just wanted to say that no matter what happens tonight, you've really already won. I'm just so incredibly proud of you. Watching you on stage, I cannot help but remember that young girl singing and dancing to Broadway songs in our living room thinking maybe our big dreams are possible. Well, you're now living that dream, which is the greatest gift a dad could ask for."

Last week, Coral said she was one of the youngest contestants to get this far and talked about how her franchise and Rita's franchises were going to be making great music together later this year.

For "Soundtrack of My Life" night, we got to meet Coral's BFF, who shared that they met during an audition and "chemistry test" for a huge project that would go on to change both of their lives six years ago. We saw a "Musical" film slate, bouquet of lilies and a skateboard, too.

On stage, she shared that her parents are also huge influences. "They've been there for me through the great times and the really difficult times in my life, and I really, truly would be nowhere without them," she said, adding, "I love you, mom and dad!"

Last week, Coral told us she's actually famous for a huge franchise, before sharing she has an Anonymouse (Demi Lovato) connection. For her Q&A, we learned her franchise is in Rita's "same family," her connection to Anonymouse is "the happiest place on Earth," and she does not come from a famous family.

Coral previously revealed to us that she and her dad bonded for years over the music of the Rat Pack, and this was actually their favorite song. She talked about how he was the one by her side every day when she moved from East to West Coast to chase her dream, leaving her feeling lonely and terrified.

Visual clues this admitted shy girl revealed during included a ghost, high school class ring, an old radio, and a UFO dangling on a string. Her slot machine clue was red apples, with her adding, "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere!"

For her second clue package, Coral went spooky with images of a spider and a werewolf as she talked about bringing that BDE (Big Donkey Energy) to a performance dedicated to the "leading man" in her life. He was apparently an actual leading man she first turned into a friend ... and then that blossomed into more.

We also saw her reading from her very own comic book, which had the panel thinking about superheroes. Coral's fairy tale clue was "Coral and the Silver Screen." She explained in her peppy manner, "With a little magic and a lot of hard work, you too can sing and dance on the silver screen."

Right away in the premiere, Coral loved her costume when she first saw it, praising it's majestic look with hard, tough edges, "the kind that's strong and resilient.

She shared that she spent years begging people to let her sing, but it took eight years of rejection before she got the chance. From a little girl struggling through the madness of the music industry, she said one small victory (a single yes) turned into her voice being heard across the globe.

"All those nos just made me stronger, and all it took was one yes to start a way to success," she said perkily on stage. Her clue package showed her hammering on the roof of a literal model home, while a red broken heart on a TV screen accompanied all those nos she got, so could this be a reality singing show reject?

As much as she keeps hammering on her franchise, we're just more and more convinced that she's referring to Zombies. The "Z" in a previous clue ties to it, and did you know that our best guess, Meg Donnelly, met her longtime BFF Milo Manheim during auditions? Also, Rita noted last week that her own Descendants and Zombies were doing a joint tour together later this year.

She was also born in NYC and grew up in New Jersey, while she's also done some DC superhero voiceover work -- and she notably fell in love with her leading man Winchesters costar, Drake Rodger.

Boogie Woogie

("Freedom! 90," George Michael) Boogie Woogie sounds a bit off in his mic again this week, almost like he's got a distortion on it. The songs are again not particularly mind-blowing, as we've seen from him before. This felt like a very safe choice that kind of left us feeling a bit flat and underwhelmed. He's got a great voice, so why not show us all of it tonight of all nights?

Clues & Guesses: "Daddy, you need to win. You're doing such a good job. I'm gonna cheer and cheer and cheer and you're definitely gonna win it. I love you. Come home! Bye," his "little booger" said on the phone call, leaving everyone both touched and smiling. That smile must be hereditary!

Even before he sang, his wife came on as his biggest supporter, talking about how his music has helped others process grief, overcome illness, and even saved lives -- at least based on what fans have said. She said he took the heartbreaking loss of his mother, which shattered him, and channeled it into his empowering music, and even inspired her own music.

We saw a silver (or was that platinum?) album next to her, as well as a "Super Suit" suitcase, while she talked. He told us JVKE's "Golden Hour" reminds him of his wife, "especially when we got to sing at sunset at the White House."

In this latest mini-package of clues, Boogie Woogie revealed that he has kids and showed a Statue of Liberty with an acoustic guitar, Q&A answers added that he's famous for his voice, can rollerblade, has been publicly heartbroken, and his favorite sport is basketball.

Boogie Woogie paid tribute to his mother in his previous clue package, referencing the fact he lost her just a few years back. Before that, their house was filled with her beautiful voice and the "happy songs and uplifting lyrics" she and his dad put out there.

Boogie Woogie said that after he lost her, he lost his hope for a bit. But playing old records of her music helped to revive his own optimism. We also got visual clues including a flag with crossbones on it, an "English 101" book, and a rose he placed in mom's memory.

His boot-scootin' clue was MLB. "People say I hit a real home run at the World Series," Boogie Woogie explained.

Turns out Boogie Woogie is a ray of positivity and sunshine all the time, something he got from his parents, who made kid shows. He said that he's been called everything from naive to sheltered to fake by the haters, but though it hurts, he won't let it get him down, or change who he is.

He even shared that he mostly gets told his positivity is inspiring, and has even saved lives. Visually in the package we saw a telescope with a star on the end of it, a disco ball, and a pair of tap shoes.

Previously, Ernie Hudson brought out his Ghostbusters clue, which was a scroll that read "Doctorate of Medical Science." Boogie Woogie explained, "Nothing scary about this clue. In fact, being attached to this show was a very pleasant surprise."

BW -- can we call you BW? -- came out with so much pump and swag in his first appearance, slamming into Nick and clearly having a blast looking like an oversized disco Muppet. As he owned this disco stage his clue package revealed that he spent his childhood wanting to be the center of attention.

As he tried to shift into entertainment, he found mixed success, though. He said he had dreams of being a clown, teaching himself to juggle, and a magician. He even entered a talent show and won, but when he shifted to trying to make it for real, he wound up struggling to make ends meet as a busker.

Visual clues included four quarters from 1972 in his busker's magician's hat, a Boogie Woogie Magazine, and the red, yellow, and blue balls he juggled. On stage, he said, "My main magic trick for this whole situation is to make the other monsters and singers disappear."

Our favorite guess remains Andy Grammer, who did, in fact, sing at the White House for its 2022 4th of July celebration. His wife, Aijia Grammer, is also an accomplished musician, and even appeared on The Voice in 2016.

Andy, who grew up in New York, and his wife have two biological kids, and adopted four more. His father was children's singer Robert "Red" Grammar and made music with his wife, Kathy Willoughby Grammer. She also lost her battle with breast cancer in 2009, which Andy has admitted shaped him. Oh, and he brought the house down twice with the national anthem at the World Series: Game 1 in 2015 and Game 6 in 2022.

Andy also admitted to Parade back in 2015 that he thought he wanted to be a clown before he found music. But perhaps most tellingly, his song "Don't Give Up on Me" went viral in 2019 after it appeared in a poignant scene from Grey's Anatomy about Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) frustrations with the medical system failing patients. It was his second track on the show, after "Always," but definitely the more impactful one.

Mad Scientist Monster

("Stay," Sugarland) Mad Scientist Monster pulled the heartstrings with this one, though he didn't have us quite as much as we thought he might. Nevertheless, this was a beautifully emotional performance with a lot of intensity and authenticity. He's got a flawless twang when he caresses those country syllables, creating beautiful round sounds. This was a masterclass in country vocals.

Clues & Guesses: In his final clue package, Mad Scientist Monster -- or MSM as we're calling him -- reminded us that he was supposed to be a star athlete, but when that ended, it was his father who gave him the strength and motivation to keep going. When his group broke up more recently, it was again his dad who stepped up and encouraged him to carry on.

His phone call came from both of his parents, expressing how proud they are of him "doing something totally different" and that they wanted him to "knock this one out of the park and win it."

MSM sang Coldplay's "The Scientist" a couple weeks back as it's his wife's favorite song, and she was on hand to gush about her monster husband and how she recalls being his "audience of one" while he worked on what would become his first monster hit.

"I wanted to do 'The Scientist' because it's a pretty emotional and heartfelt song, let's be honest," he said, "which is really different than what most people know me for; party anthem kind of guy."

As we saw "Summer Break" written on a calendar and a chessboard with only the knights on it in the clue package, his wife revealed that she grew up on orphan and didn't really know how to love until he came into her life. She said that she and the babies miss him, but was clearly so proud of what he's accomplishing.

Before that, we confirmed that he's not Keith Urban -- but has shared a stage with him -- and saw a Tennessee flag. The panel's Q&A revealed he drives a Ford Raptor, has won many awards for his singing and is "way younger" than Ken Jeong.

In the previous clue package, we learned how MSM has loved and lost in his life. He shared how he "didn't do it alone," but with different theories on life, they ultimately went their separate ways, which he ultimately learned was the right decision. Is he talking about love or a professional partnership?

He also talked about how the 2010s were very good to him, as he won every award possible (except for a Nobel). We saw a cowboy hat, the Sun (LeAnn Rimes) mask, a silver pickup truck, and got the message that not everyone will love you in live -- a lesson he learned -- and that's okay, too.

His 2010s Time Machine clue was The Masked Singer Season 4, with Mad Scientist Monster sharing, "I've performed with someone from Season 4." Could it, again, be LeAnn Rimes? How about Aloe Blacc, Nick Carter, Tori Kelly, Chloe Kim, Taylor Dayne, Paul Anka. Dr. Elvis Francois, Lonzo Ball, Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, Bob Saget, Wendy Williams, Mark Sanchez, Brian Austin Green, or Busta Rhymes? Man, that was a fun season!

For "Boy Band Night," MSM opened up about falling in love with his wife, from the moment they met passing a bowl of cranberry sauce at a friendsgiving celebration.

As he told the story of their love and eventual marriage, we saw a grandfather clock with seasons passing across its face and a thumbs up, a sand castle, and a massive cruise ship. He also tickled a pic of Piglet (Nick Lachey) backstage.

His Nick Cannon T-Shirt Cannon t-shirt read both "BTS" and "BSB." MSM explained, "It's an honor to have won the same award as both Backstreet Boys and BTS."

In his first package, we learned MSM almost didn't wind up in whatever field he's in now, where he says he's "changed the world." Instead, he was on the way to being the best in a different field, getting scouted and nearly breaking out.

But it all fell apart when everyone was wanting to recruit him, leaving him sidelined and costing him his chance at glory. But he reacted to that setback with a pivot that showed him his purpose. Along the way, we saw "Fast" on a radar gun for clocking speed, and a fish tank, along with all his experiments in the lab.

"You know what?" he said on stage. "This is so important to me because it gives me an opportunity to reintroduce myself to fans in a way that they've never seen before."

While the panel fumbles through country music, we still like Brian Kelley, whose wife Brittney Cole has opened up about being orphaned at 17 years old and her childhood struggles. He also certainly knows about a huge breakup -- though not with his wife -- when he and Tyler Hubbard disbanded Florida Georgia Line in 2022 after a decade of dominance.

Kelley was a baseball player in college and was even scouted by a few professional teams before he shifted his focus to music. Even more specifically, in regards to his clue about how he met his wife, Kelley and his wife met at a Thanksgiving dinner where they were dating two siblings -- only reconnecting later and forming their own relationship. Oh, and he's 6'3".

4TH PLACE (UNMASKING 12)

Do you vote based on what happened tonight or across the season, because at one point or another, each of these four has delivered a season-winning performance. While Coral and Boogie Woogie have left us mesmerized many times in past weeks -- like Coral's soaring vocals last week -- neither of them blew us away this week.

Instead, we found ourselves more drawn to Mad Scientist Monster's earnest delivery, and Pearl's raw energy. Still, considering this is for the trophy, it feels more honest to vote based on what's happened all season long. With that the case, we'd probably be ready to say goodbye to Mad Scientist Monster first, despite him having one of his best performances tonight.

It looks like the audience agreed, leaving Mad Scientist Monster in fourth place, which is still a huge accomplishment and testament to his abilities as a potential solo artist. His Crack the Case Clue Case held a gold chain with a tarpon fish on it, with MSM saying that it means a lot to him, as a connection to fishing and his dad.

Robin Thicke: Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins Jenny McCarthy: Brian Kelley

Brian Kelley Ken Jeong: Kane Brown

Kane Brown Rita Ora: Sam Hunt

This was a big one for Jenny, who slid into the guess lead with her fifth correct guess of the season. Florida Georgia Line was one of the biggest acts in country music for such a long time, it's shocking that Brian would have had any trouble finding an audience as a solo artist.

But if this moment helps him convince others -- and himself -- he's worthy of that chance, it'll all be worth it. He's got a beautifully authentic sound.

When asked why he'd do TMS, Brian said, "I just thought it was a different opportunity to kind of get out there, get my voice out there to the world, challenge myself, do some songs that I might not typically do."

3RD PLACE (UNMASKING 13)

Even tougher with just three singers left, but we've felt more connected and consistently blown away by both Coral and Boogie Woogie this season, so for us, third place would go to Pearl -- and with no knock to her incredible talent. In a show of hyperbole and exaggeration, they're not when they say this finale is stacked with some of the finest talent they've ever had.

This one went a different way with the audience, though. We can't completely disagree, either, as Coral really did herself a disservice with such a sleepy and aged song choice for such a youthful and passionate singer. We really thought she would at least rise to second place.

Her Crack the Case Clue Case clue was a cheerleader outfit which she said "changed my life and gave me the ability to chase my dreams."

Robin Thicke: Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow Jenny McCarthy: Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld Ken Jeong: Peyton List

Peyton List Rita Ora: Meg Donnelly

We were glad to see Rita finally land on the right franchise star with Meg, who absolutely has the chops to step beyond Zombies and launch a pop career. And considering the blockbuster success of

Disney stars like Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande, how can people still be typecasting and stereotyping like this? Talent is talent, and Meg has got plenty of it!

"I did this show to kind of get more comfortable on stage and singing," Meg shared. "It's something I'm always nervous about and insecure about and it's just helped me immensely."

ROUND 2 (TOP 2)

Boogie Woogie

("Love the Hell Out of You," Lewis Capaldi) Boogie Woogie read the singing competition playbook for this song choice and then he sang the hell out of it. This gave us everything and the disco balls, showing off layers and textures and intonations of his voice we haven't even seen yet. This was easily his strongest performance of the season and one that will not be easy to beat.

Pearl

("I'll Stand by You," The Pretenders) Pearl came out ready to fight and chose the perfect song to make a statement of her own. This was so strongly in her wheelhouse and she just belted the hell out of it. We felt the conviction in her voice, that passionate grit and determination. This is a woman who doesn't take "N-O" for an answer, and she wasn't willing to take any defeat lying down. But that might have been enough for a win!

2ND PLACE (UNMASKING 14)

After a less-than-mindblowing first round, Boogie Woogie came back stronger than ever for this second round, while Pearl continues to tap into something so raw and almost mystical. She sings not just to our ears but directly into our souls at times, and it's really hard not to be drawn to that.

Boogie Woogie was our early favorite to maybe rise up and win the whole thing, so for his season journey and (mostly) consistent track record of excellence, we gave the edge to him. But did the audience agree after these back-to-back showstopping performances?

In the end, the Golden Mask Trophy was awarded to a very stunned -- but equally deserving -- Pearl, leaving Boogie Woogie to stand in second place. He graciously even went to her before the results, putting his arm around and pointing to her, as if knowing she had earned it.

Boogie Woogie's Crack the Case Clue Case contained a pink ribbon, who revealed that he lost his mom to breast cancer, so he does a lot to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

Robin Thicke: Daniel Powter

Daniel Powter Jenny McCarthy: Ryan Tedder

Ryan Tedder Ken Jeong: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Rita Ora: Darren Criss

In the end, the panel was somewhat confident in their guesses, but not strongly so. And they were right not to be, as it was indeed Andy Grammer, who tragically lost his mother to breast cancer when he was 25 years old due to a late diagnosis. He has since become a staunch advocate for raising awareness and funds to combat the deadly disease.

Andy said that the experience might actually impact the kinds of song he writes after he discovered "bigger belty ballads" like he nailed on this stage.

1ST PLACE (UNMASKING 15)

After a stealth run rising to the top of the show with her genuine heart on display, Pearl emerges triumphant as the Season 13 champion. The panel has been all over the place all season long. Would they fail to get one right guess for this season's winner, like they did its runner-up?

The final Crack the Case Clue Case clue of the season was a pair of pants labeled, "To Pearl from Dolly." Pearl explained that Dolly actually gave them to her and they then performed together while she was wearing them.

Robin Thicke: Gretchen Wilson

Gretchen Wilson Jenny McCarthy: Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood Ken Jeong: Ann Wilson

Ann Wilson Rita Ora: Natalie Maines

In the clutch, Robin finally used that musical ear to find that gritty, soulful country sound and became the first panelist to land on our favorite guess. But were we right? Of course we were, there's nobody who sounds like Gretchen Wilson.

As a trailblazing female country artist who didn't bother with being delicate, Gretchen forged her own identity and path, and then seemed to get kind of pigeonholed in that "Redneck Woman" lane. And yet, there is so much more to her talent and identity than that moniker, as she's deftly proven throughout this season.

Gretchen shared that she's had a rough couple of years before agreeing to jump into this masked madhouse with an injury leaving her wheelchair-bound.

"There was a moment where I didn't think I would ever get back to this point," she shared. "But i worked really hard and I prayed really hard and I got so far. But this opportunity has really proven to me that there's nothing I can't do."

You can check out TooFab's exclusive interview with the Season 13 winner where she opens up about how she was actually thinking her career was "probably over" before this show -- and much more -- right here:

It was also a victory lap for both Robin and Jenny, who took home matching Golden Ear Trophies for each having guessed five contestants right throughout the season. Ken will have to settle for winning the most ridiculous guesses of the season (and his one correct one).