Amish Man Charged with Murder Claims Victim Died During Sex, Roommate Speaks Out: Police

Meigs County Sheriff's Office

The suspect allegedly admitted to police he put a blanket over the victim's head during sexual intercourse, only to find out she was dead after.

An Amish man has been arrested and charged with murder nearly two months after the death of a woman in an Amish community in Rutland, Ohio.

The death of Rosanna Kinsinger, 28, was first reported on March 13, after her body was found inside her home by neighbor Mose Troyer, who called 911.

He told NBC affiliate WSAZ the Amish community had grown suspicious after no one had seen her that day. He also said he found her goat inside her home.

Kinsinger's death was ruled suspicious by the Meigs County Coroner's Office and a subsequent autopsy and examination by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office culminated in inconclusive preliminary results, according to a news release from the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.

The MCSO subsequently launched an ongoing investigation, which included search warrants, interviews, and collecting evidence from the scene.

Troyer was then in for another shock when authorities arrived back in the community on May 5 and took his relatively new roommate, Samuel Hochstetler (pictured above), 18, in for questioning.

According to a criminal complaint received by TooFab, Hochstetler admitted he was being physically intimate with Kinsinger when she died.

He told deputies, per the complaint, that "he did have sexual intercourse with Rosanna Kinsinger and put a blanket over her head during and when he was finished, he rolled her over and realized she was not alive."

Hockstetler was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Troyer told WSAZ that Hochstetler was from another Amish community in Kentucky and had been living with him for a few months after he'd relocated to Ohio. Sheriff Fitch revealed that Hochstetler had moved to Meigs County in the fall of 2024, per NBC affiliate WTAP.

The roommate said he was disturbed to think he'd been living for weeks afterward with the man now charged with Kinsinger's murder and wishes he could ask him why.

"This case was such a tragedy to those who knew Rosanna. She was a beloved individual in her community," Sheriff Fitch said in a statement.

"Detectives have worked around the clock searching for answers and were able to get those answers. Hopefully this investigation helps bring some closure to the victim’s family and on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office we offer our deepest condolences."