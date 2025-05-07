Spencer Pratt Reveals Real Reason Behind Lauren Conrad Falling Out on The Hills

Getty

Spencer Pratt and Lauren Conrad weren't always enemies, in fact Pratt goes so far as to say Conrad "loved" him.

While appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Pratt went back to the very beginning of The Hills and revealed that he was the instigator of Brody Jenner and Conrad relationship.

"I talked Brody into breaking up with Nicole Richie to fake date LC [Lauren Conrad] and let LC have -- at the time -- the best looking Hollywood It guy [Jenner] pretend to date her on her show," he said.

"She watched me orchestrate this for her and be the biggest teammate; I'll say this on a lie detector with a Bible," Pratt noted. "She loved me to the point where she'd be like, 'My dad would love you.' He loved me."

The narrative of Conrad loathing Pratt was aired on the MTV series, showing that it was fueled by a rumor that Lauren had made a sex tape with ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler.

It became a huge plot point on the show, and Conrad believed Pratt had a lot to do with spreading the rumor. Thus, she fell out with him and her former best friend, and Pratt's current wife, Heidi Montag.

However, Pratt revealed this is not the real reason for Conrad's disdain of him, insisting it actually all started with Jenner.

"Brody couldn't fake-date L.C. anymore," he began.

"He wanted to start getting some real clout, he was out in the club scene, there was a lot of opportunities. And then once the fake dating ended and he wasn't down for that, she wanted her wing woman back," he said (her wing woman being Montag, who was dating Pratt at the time).

"Heidi tried her best, going out till 3 a.m. The final end game was -- they didn't show this -- but she made Heidi go out with her on Valentine's Day when we were official. Wouldn't let her leave till like 4 a.m. They're f--king having breakfast pizza together and [Heidi’s] like, 'I gotta go back and see Spencer.' And [Lauren] turned it into this big thing," Pratt claimed.

According to Pratt, this then created tension between Conrad and Montag, leading Conrad to allegedly not want Montag on the show anymore. However, producers kept Montag and Pratt around for the plot of the series.