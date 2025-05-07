Teddi Mellencamp Details 'Day to Day' Decision to Wear Wig or Not: 'Crying Days I Tend to Pick the Wig'

Getty/Instagram

The RHOBH alum, who is battling Stage 4 melanoma after it metastasized to her lungs and brain, opened up about her decision to wear wigs -- and how the ups and downs of the disease influence that.

Teddi Mellencamp is getting real about her decision to wear a wig amid her ongoing battle with melanoma.

The reality star, who has been fighting Stage 4 melanoma, which metastasized to her lungs and brain, said her choice to wear a wig is very much a "day to day" decision.

"The day to day decision of wig versus no wig," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote in a May 6 post on Instagram. "Crying days I tend to pick the wig."

Mellencamp, who has suffered from melanoma on and off since 2022 before revealing her Stage 4 diagnosis in February, said treatment for the disease is "pretty extreme."

"The highs and lows of treatment for stage 4 brain and lung tumors are pretty extreme," she added.

The reality TV star then used the post as a moment to encourage her fans and followers to stay vigilant with their own health checks.

"Please go get your yearly checks," Mellencamp urged in the post. "It's melanoma awareness month. No better time than now to book and remind a friend or loved one."

While Mellencamp revealed last month that doctors had found more tumors on her brain, giving her a 50/50 chance of surviving, the Two Ts in a Pod co-host shared a more "exciting" update shortly after, saying her tumors had "significantly shrunk."

And while the mother of three has opted to wear wigs from time to time, Mellencamp recently showed off her buzz cut and surgery scars on a red carpet last week when she walked the red carpet at the Women's Cancer Research Fund gala with her friend and former RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards.

For the special outing, the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp stunned in a plunging black pantsuit and silver chrome heels.

