Barry Keoghan Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Play Drums for Ringo Starr, Couldn't Even Look at Him

Though Barry Keoghan is a celeb himself, he was still feeling the nerves around Beatles legend, Ringo Starr.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan discussed his intimidating experience visiting Ringo Starr’s home and drawing inspiration for playing him in Sam Mendez’ four upcoming biopic films about the Beatles.

“I met him at his house, and he played the drums for me,” Keoghan explained to Kimmel.

Though he had the chance of a lifetime, Keoghan rejected playing drums in front of the 84-year-old musician.

“He asked me to play but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo.”

However, he shared how their hangout didn’t first start with the drums.

“We talked first then, we had coffee,” Keoghan said. “It was sort of, you know, one of those moments where you’re just in awe and you just froze."

Keoghan knew he wanted to observe Starr for inspiration for his upcoming portrayal, but had to admit that he was nervous just to be in his presence.

"Yeah, I was and I said it to him," Keoghan admitted. "And when I was talking to him, I couldn't look at him. I was nervous, like right now. But he was like, 'You can look at me.'"

“Again, you're playing Ringo Starr," Keoghan continued. "My job is to observe and take in the kind of mannerisms and study. I want to humanize him and bring feelings to it and not just sort of imitate.”

When asked if Starr’s signature glasses look made the process easier, Keoghan agreed it was good for him.

“I was checking my reflection,” he joked, adding, “He was absolutely lovely.”

They even “sat in the garden and chatted away.”

Keoghan also revealed Starr was the first person to “leak the news” about his upcoming role.

Last year in November, Starr showed his approval for the actor taking him on in an interview with ET, where he said, “I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons. And I hope not too many.”

The biopic films -- one for each Beatle -- are set to release April 2028 with Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon.