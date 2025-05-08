Harry Hamlin Reflects on Lisa Rinna's Decision to Leave RHOBH

Getty

"I think it thickened her skin a lot, too, so it's a very difficult show to get through emotionally," the actor says of his wife's Real Housewives experience.

While speaking with Us Weekly, the actor opened up about Rinna's exit from the Bravo series, praising her decision to leave.

"Best decision we ever made was for her to bow out after eight seasons, and she made that decision. But it's a breath of fresh air at this moment," Hamlin said during his interview with the outlet, in which he was promoting his and niece Renee Guilbault's The Open Food Company and their cooking show, In the Kitchen With Harry Hamlin.

Rinna, 61, first joined RHOBH in 2014 for Season 5 and announced her exit in January 2023, after appearing on the reality show for eight seasons.

"We were always a little circumspect about her doing it in the beginning. I was, for sure," Hamlin, 73, told Us Weekly. "But as a branding opportunity, it turned out to be great for her. I think it thickened her skin a lot, too, so it's a very difficult show to get through emotionally."

"But she did it and we’re still standing," he added.

Following the conclusion of Season 12, Rinna revealed her departure in a statement. She quit the series after her contract expired, with RHOBH even showing her resignation letter in the show's Season 13 premiere.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in the statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

At the time, her rep added, per Us Weekly, "Given that Lisa’s contract was up at the end of last season, and after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided that she will not be returning to RHOBH."

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March 2024, Rinna said she'd "never" return to RHOBH.

"No, never. No I wouldn't," Rinna said quickly and firmly. "I'm grateful for that show. I'm the person I am today because of it, but I'll never go back. Nope, I did it. Did it, done it, saw the movie."

However, during a recent episode of her and Hamlin's Let's Not Talk About the Husband podcast, she admitted she'd possibly be interested in returning ... for the right dollar amount.

"I mean, if a billionaire sugar daddy came along and said, 'You have to do Housewives and I will pay you $25 million,' I would say, 'OK, fine, sure,'" Rinna said, adding that "it would have to be so much" money.

Meanwhile, Hamlin said he would "not in any way endorse" Rinna going back on RHOBH.

"I was there during those eight years. I was with you the whole way. I know what it took out of you. I know what it gave you," he said. "I know what it took away. Knowing that, I would not in any way endorse you going back to that show."