Holly Madison Says She Is Open To Moving Forward With Kendra Wilkinson After Falling Out

Getty

Holly Madison is open to rekindling her friendship with Kendra Wilkinson.

Whether it will happen, is up to Wilkinson.

"It would be nice to be on good terms for sure, but I really don't know where she's at," the 45-year-old told Us Weekly ahead of the season 3 premiere of The Playboy Murders on Monday, May 5.

"I look back at our relationship and what went wrong and I see a lot of fault with executive producers who [were] working on her show and my show after we left," Madison revealed.

Madison, Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt were the three main stars of The Girls Next Door, sharing their lives as the late Hugh Hefner's girlfriends in the Playboy mansion.

"I just don’t know how aware she was of it because at the time, the person who was starting a lot of the drama was a person who was giving her a job," she explained.

"So she doesn't want to see that."

Madison added that she isn't sure Wilkinson even knows what the "original falling out was all about."

The mother-of-two admitted it would be easier to move forward with her former costar if she understood where Wilkinson was at in regard to burying the hatchet.

Madison, who returns for a new season of Investigation Discovery's The Playboy Murders, premiering May 5 at 9 p.m, was Hef's girlfriend -- and eventually became his "number one" girlfriend -- from 2001 to 2008.

She moved out of the Playboy mansion the following year.

Crystal Hefner then dated the Playboy founder in 2009, the pair tied the knot in 2012, and remained married until the 91-year-old's death in 2017.