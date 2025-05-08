Lala Kent Admits Kristen Doute Feud Is Her Fault, Reveals How They Reconnected

Instagram

"I cut people out of my life thinking this is my way of protecting myself," Kent said of the pair's since-squashed feud, which she took responsibility for.

Lala Kent has just squashed her feud with her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute.

During this Wednesday's episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Kent shared how a baby shower for their mutual friend brought her and Doute back together.

"I've gone through a lot of ups and downs with Kristen, who is also really close with Meredith," Kent, 34, explained. "We hadn’t been speaking -- we were definitely talking about each other, but we weren't in a good place."

"When Kristen was pregnant, I reached out a lot and didn't get a response," she continued, "which was fine, but it wasn't until she finally reached out that we could start to address everything."

The turning point came when Doute, 42, finally responded, allowing the two to begin repairing their relationship.

"She started warming up, and I got a message from her the day before the baby shower," Kent recalled. She said she wasn't sure if it would be appropriate for her to come to my house because of where we've been, but she wanted to be there to support Meredith."

Kent and Doute's feud began in November 2023 when Kent cut ties with Doute after feeling unsupported at a live podcast event where fellow Bravolebrity Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, threw shade at Kent's co-parenting relationship with ex Randall Emmett.

"I got upset and cut Kristen off," Kent explained. "She found out from Brittany [Cartwright] that I said she was 'dead to me' because of it. I didn't hear from her after that."

Doute, who at the time had no intention of rekindling things, expressed no regrets about her decision.

"Friendships with Lala come with so many conditions," Doute said on The Viall Files podcast in June 2024. "It's like, if you do something, then you're on her good side, but if not, you're out."

Despite the back-and-forth, Kent admitted she was at fault for much of the fallout.

"I sent Kristen a long text message," Kent confessed. "Looking back, I know I was hormonal and my emotions were all over the place. But at the time, I thought cutting people out was the best way to protect myself."

Kent also attributed her emotional state to the difficult journey she was experiencing with IUI treatments and the aftermath of a tough season of Vanderpump Rules -- which has since been scrapped in favor of a reboot with an all-new cast.

"I was going through a lot internally," she said. "I cut people off because I thought it was the best way to protect my peace, but I see now that it wasn't the answer."

After Kent's heartfelt message, she said Doute responded, sharing that she was deeply moved by the mother-of-two's words. The two then agreed to take things slow and rebuild their friendship.

"We refollowed each other on Instagram -- and that's when I knew we were back on track," Kent said, before sharing how important it was to reconcile with Doute.