The Best Social Media Reactions as Vatican Chooses American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as 267th Pope

After a two-day conclave, Prevost, who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV, has been named the first-ever American leader of the Catholic Church-- and social media is not okay.

On Thursday evening in Vatican City, white smoke emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signaling that the Catholic Church has chosen a new pope to succeed Pope Francis.

About an hour later, the senior cardinal of the conclave, Dominique Mamberti, appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, and said, "Habemus Papam" -- Latin for, "We have a pope."

Shortly after, Prevost, 69, came out, officially introducing himself as Pope Leo XIV, the 267th leader of the Catholic Church, in front of the thousands in the crowd at St. Peter's Square and the billion Catholics worldwide.

Originally from Chicago, Prevost has served as the head of the church's Dicastery for Bishops. While he is the first American pope, he is a dual citizen of both the United States of America and Peru.

According to CBS News, he is known as being an overall centrist and even progressive in some issues. However, due to Prevost opposing ordaining women as deacons he is seen as conservative on church doctrine.

Pope Leo XIV, was made a cardinal by Pope Francis less than two years ago.

The 133 cardinals selected a new pope following just a two-day papal conclave, which began on Wednesday, 16 days following Pope Francis' death. Black smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel's chimney yesterday, and this morning, revealing that a pope had yet to be chosen during voting.

