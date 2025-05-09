Former Student Opens Up About 'Peculiar' Interaction with Bryan Kohberger

Getty/Dateline/NBC

In another update to the to the case, newly revealed video shows a car resembling the one owned by Kohberger lurking around the off-campus home where he's accused of murdering four University of Idaho students.

A former fellow student of Bryan Kohberger -- the Ph.D. student and teaching assistant accused of killing four University of Idaho students in the dead of night -- has come forward for the first time to detail their awkward interaction.

In a new interview with Dateline, the woman, referred to only as Holly, opened up about the interaction, which allegedly went down at a pool party off campus. According to Holly, Kohberger -- then a graduate criminology student -- seemed eager to connect, but gave off a vibe that felt "off."

"He was trying hard to fit in," she recalled. "But it just didn't feel natural."

After exchanging numbers, Holly received what she describes as a "peculiar" text.

"I really enjoy that activity," Holly said of the text, which was reportedly about hiking, calling Kohberger's tone "creepy."

"It just felt so rehearsed," she told Dateline, admitting she ignored the message and never responded.

But what was once dismissed as socially awkward moment now feels a lot darker following the murders, which saw four University of Idaho students lose their lives after Kohberger allegedly entered their off-campus home and murdered them.

New video released by authorities and also shared by Dateline shows a white Hyundai Elantra matching Kohberger's car circling the off-campus Moscow, Idaho home where the murders took place, multiple times in the early hours of November 13, 2022.

In the clip, the car appeared to loop past the residence in a slow pattern, before disappearing and reappearing minutes later.

According to investigators, the vehicle's movements match up almost precisely with the suspected timeline of the crime, adding more weight to the prosecution's case.

Kohberger's 2015 Elantra has been a focus since the early stages of the investigation, but this is the clearest footage yet of a vehicle resembling his prowling the neighborhood.

Cellphone data also placed him there, with previously released data claiming Kohberger had been near the victims' home 23 times before the murders. Digital forensics also allegedly uncovered disturbing internet searches linked to violence, control, and serial killers, including Ted Bundy.

Kohberger, now 30, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

He's currently behind bars in Idaho awaiting trial, which is set for August. Prosecutors have announced they intend to seek the death penalty.