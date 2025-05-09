Justin Bieber Says He's 'Flawed Guy' Who Has 'Hurt Others' In Cryptic Posts About Greed, Being Selfish

Getty

"Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me. I thought if I was honest about the selfish things I was feeling that I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included," Bieber told his fans in an Instagram post.

Justin Bieber is admitting he is a "flawed" human being.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to share some insight into his mind with his over 294 million followers.

"I sometimes think I'm gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am," the father-of-one began.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me. I thought if I was honest about the selfish things I was feeling that I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included," Bieber added.

It's unclear whether these are his personal thoughts about where he is in life now or if these are lyrics from upcoming music, as it has been reported that he has been getting back into the studio.

In a second post, Bieber revealed how he has "done thing that have hurt others," even admitting that he still does things that hurt people.

"I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally," he said before adding that he "woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He followed those up with yet another post, in which he said some days he wakes up feeling "optimistic," while others, "pessimistic."

"I can't control how I'm gonna feel, I would find myself even subconsciously blaming god for the bad feeling I woke up with rather than communicate with him and ask him to help me have a change of perspective," he continued.

"I've been really asking god to help me see the best in people. Even after being used in the way I have," he wrote. "Once again it’' Easier to point the finger than it is to take ownership. It's easy to say damn [they're] greedy rather than to check the greed in our own hearts."

He finished his post adding, "Only god can remove the greed and selfishness from our hearts. Trying harder won’t work. Cuz I tried lol."

His posts come after Bieber has been making headlines of late after clashing with the paparazzi, rumors about him and his wife Hailey Bieber having problems and getting into a rift with his longtime manager Scooter Braun.