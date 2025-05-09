Baby Remains Found In Burn Pile, After Family's Fatal Car Crash Revealed He Was Missing: Sheriff

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency/Fayette County Sheriff's Office

After the child's parents were in a car crash -- which killed the father -- authorities realized their 1-year-old son had been missing for months, unreported; horrific texts and photos were then uncovered, before authorities finally confirmed their worst suspicions this week.

The search for 1-year-old Kahleb Collins in Alabama has come to a "heartbreaking" end.

On Thursday, the Fayatte County Sheriff's Office confirmed the discovery of human remains believed to belong to the missing child -- a child who authorities only realized was missing after his parents were involved in a fatal car crash.

"After multiple searches at the property officers recovered what was believed to be the remains of Kahleb Collins located in a burn pile at the family residence," the Sheriff said in a press release. "With the assistance of an anthropologist, it was confirmed that a portion of the items recovered were human remains. The evidence was sent to forensics for official identification."

"This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those who loved Kahleb," added Sheriff Byron Yerby. "While this discovery brings a measure of closure, it is also a solemn reminder of the responsibility we all share in protecting our children. We are committed to continuing the pruisit of justice in this case."

Authorities added that, as a result of the investigation, the boy's mother, Wendy Pamela Bailey, and the child's grandfather, John Elton Bailey, have been arrested and face multiple charges -- including domestic violence, abuse of a corpse, criminally negligent homicide, and aggravated child abuse.

Fatal Car Crash

The saga began on December 8, when a car carrying Kahleb's father, Steven Collins, the boy's mother, Wendy Bailey, and the boy's 2-year-old sister, RyLeigh, crashed into a tree in Fayette County. Collins and his daughter were killed, while Bailey was critically injured.

Per investigators, via an incident report seen by WBRC, the father was "driving aggressively at an extreme rate of speed," 92 MPH, when he lost control of the vehicle, spun out and careened into the tree. Troopers noted the road was wet, while neither parent was wearing a seatbelt and the child reportedly wasn't in a car seat; they also said the truck was being "operated aggressively" before the crash.

Collins was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the hospital. His daughter sustained fatal injuries during the crash, while Bailey was also "slightly ejected" and airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

When the charges against the Baileys were first announced back in December, the Sheriff said the negligent homicide charge stemmed from the death of RyLeigh, who they believe was "unrestrained in the vehicle Steven Collins was driving in his fatal crash."

The Missing Child

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said they learned on December 9 that the couple in the crash "had another child," 1-year-old Kahleb Rowan Collins, who wasn't in the car with the rest of them. He was reported missing that day and a search began.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency later announced that Kahleb was last seen on September 4 -- meaning he had actually been missing for more than three months.

Neighbors also told the local ABC affiliate that Steven told them their son "had gone to live with relatives because he was sick." Family members, meanwhile, said they were told the boy had health issues.

On November 6, after authorities say the child was last seen, Steven shared a post about his son to Facebook.

"Our son is not doing well. He is not growing and has major back issues," he wrote at the time. "His organs are growing but not his body. He has to have surgery at some point. Keep him in your prayers. Been rough and just seems going to be a long rough tough road ahead of us."

Authorities later announced they believed Kahleb had died.

The child abuse charges stemmed from accusations Wendy "failed to intervene or notify law enforcement after she was made aware of the extreme circumstances and assault" against the child.

Charging documents, via AL.com, said she had received a message from Collins saying he was going to kill the boy. The text was allegedly followed by photos of the child "hanging from a loft with a rope and blood present on his body," as well as him with "extreme bruising" on the floor. At the time, Collins allegedly wrote, "He want [sic] move. I'm so sorry," followed by one saying, "He's moving."

She allegedly responded, "He just looks wore out and tire [sic] and hurt hopefully that's all."

Authorities also said they believe that "after Kahleb died, his body was placed into a bag and stored in an outside storage building for a brief period prior to final disposal at an unknown location."

Wendy's father, John, reportedly lived with the family.