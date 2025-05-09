Kourtney Kardashian Recruits Julia Fox for Racy, NSFW Lemme 'Play' Gummies Ad

Instagram

The ad, which dropped Friday, sees Kanye West's ex in a bubble bath, engaging in a flirtatious phone conversation with Kardashian herself, before giving the gummies a go.

Kourtney Kardashian just enlisted an unlikely co-star for her new Lemme ad -- Julia Fox.

The actress, model, and former muse to Kanye West starred in the latest campaign for the wellness gummies, with their "Play" line serving as "intimacy support" for women.

The ad, which dropped Friday, sees Fox in a bubble bath, engaging in a flirtatious phone conversation with Kourtney herself, who delivers a bottle of the new product to a curious Julia.

"What on earth did you just send me?" the Uncut Gems actress asks over the phone.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It's Lemme Play, our new intimacy gummy," Kourtney explains, before sharing how the supplement "increases blood flow" to certain parts of the body to simulate libido and help women achieve pleasure in the bedroom.

While most of what Kourtney says is censored, it's enough to spark Fox's interest, despite noting that she's "3 years out of the game" after choosing to go celibate following her romance with West.

"It's not about a romance, it's about circulation," Kourtney assures, before rattling off the spicy effects. "Take responsibly or don't," she quips before hanging up on Fox, who pops two gummies.

It's not long before the supplement begins to work its magic, prompting Fox to playfully reach for the shower head as the ad cuts out, flashing a release date for Lemme Play, which hits shelves May 13.

Fans in the comments shared their reactions, with many surprised to see the pair working together after Fox dated West in the wake of his divorce from Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian.

"So iconic that Kourt is working with Kanye's Ex 🙌," one fan wrote, with another calling it "genius marketing."

"The most iconic collab omg 🔥🔥🔥🔥," another added.

Fox and West dated briefly in 2022, with the OMG Fashun host sharing some of the details of their relationship -- and its downfall -- in her October 2023 memoir Down the Drain.

Without explicitly naming West, Fox described it as a "sick, twisted game" for the "Stronger" rapper, noting that he dominated conversations while she "mostly" listened, even writing that she believes the father of four used her as a "pawn" following his divorce from Kim.