Taylor Frankie Paul Details Relationship With Ex Dakota Mortensen: 'It Is Heavy'

The pair went through a volatile journey during Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Lives -- but Taylor says she's trying to make things work for their son, Ever True.

Taylor Frankie Paul is opening up about her relationship with ex Dakota Mortensen.

Ahead of Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor has given an update following their tumultuous journey through Season 1.

"I feel like right now we are individually working on ourselves and trying to heal, for not only ourselves, but for our son. So that's been the main focus the last few months, last half of a year," she told PEOPLE. The pair welcomed their son, Ever True in April 2024.

The 30-year-old reality star admitted that their relationship changes depending "on the day."

In the trailer for the Hulu show's upcoming season, Taylor and Dakota are seen in tears in front of her family.

"It's like, 'We love our daughter, but we love him,' and they just want us to work. Not only that, but they don't want to see another child in a broken home," she said of her parents, while also referring to her split from ex-husband, Tate Paul. "So I think they were very, 'We want you guys to work out, but obviously, if it's not working out, then we want what's best for you guys.'"

Taylor and Tate share daughter Indy, who was born in August 2017, and son Ocean, born in June 2020.

"Obviously, two happy homes is better than one miserable one, but that's really hard to swallow when it just happened with my other family," Taylor continued. "So yeah, it was very emotional at the time and we got through it, but as you see, it is heavy, for sure."

Their chaotic romance -- which sparked after her first marriage ended following a swinging scandal -- included weathering a miscarriage together, Taylor's arrest and her reluctance to get married again as she battled trust issues with Dakota.

Despite everything the pair have been through -- including alleged infidelity on Dakota's part -- Taylor believes there still could be some hope for the two of them.

"But to me, I don't know, I never say never, but right now it's just individually trying to heal and work on things we needed to work on."