7 Celebrities Who Called Out Their Exes For Being Bad In Bed

Getty

What happens in the bedroom doesn’t always stay in the bedroom -- especially when relationships don't end on good terms. After a few messy breakups, there are a handful of celebrities who haven’t hesitated to call out their exes for their lack of expertise between the sheets. While they didn’t always name names, these stars say that their former partners were less than impressive in bed.

Find out what these stars said about their exes…

Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor’s ex Brittany Cartwright recently called him out for being bad in bed. When she was asked to rank his skills in the bedroom on a “scale of 1 to 10,” she scored him pretty low. While she received backlash for sharing the personal information, Brittany said she didn’t care.

“Oh, Lord. There was times when he was about a 7 or an 8 but majority of the time, no stamina, no nothing,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, before giving her final answer of “I’d say, a 2 or 3.”

Brittany later defended her “honesty,” saying, “Let’s be clear, I was ASKED this question on WWHL and it’s my right, after all the s--t I have been through, to answer honestly.”

Lily Allen

After Lily Allen’s split from David Harbour, she called all of her exes out for being unable to please her in the bedroom. Looking back, Lily said she believed anyone she’d ever dated was only interested in what they could get out of the experience and weren’t concerned about her needs.

“I don’t think there has been one person that has been remotely interested in my pleasure. I have actual d--k blindness. I can’t even picture, not even my ex-husband’s or boyfriends. I can’t picture them at all. Apart from one as I have pictures of it on my phone,” Lily said during a live taping of her podcast Miss Me?

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn once took the opportunity to call out an ex-boyfriend for his lack of skills in the bedroom -- although she didn’t name names. Reflecting on the relationship, Olivia said her ex blamed some of his shortcomings on inexperience but she now thinks he may have secretly been gay.

“I have this one boyfriend, in particular, that was just the worst, the worst at just having sex,” Olivia said on Whitney Cummings’ Good For You podcast. “In fact, he went down on me twice during the years we were together, and I asked him once and said, ‘Why don’t you ever go down? By the way, I don’t want you to. But I’m just wondering why because I feel like most guys I can’t get out of my vagina.’ And I’m like, ‘You have to fake it all the time.’”

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari wasn’t exactly complimentary when she was asked about her sex life with ex Brody Jenner. In fact, shortly after joining the cast of The Hills in 2009, Kristin called their time in the bedroom “very vanilla.” When she was later asked to elaborate, she told E! News that they “didn’t really do anything out of the box.”

In his response at the time, Brody said, “I laugh at that, and you’ll laugh too once you see the rest of the season. I take the high road, but she was obviously just bitter about something.”

Kim Scott

Eminem’s ex Kim Scott didn’t have anything nice to say about their sex life. When asked what would surprise people about their relationship, Kim allegedly said that things in the bedroom weren’t as good as fans might imagine.

“Sex was bad…Well, he's not very well endowed, and if you’re going to have sex with Marshall make sure you have a little blue pill because otherwise, it does not work,” Kim reportedly said on Detroit’s WKQI’s Mojo In The Morning radio show.

Crystal Hefner

Crystal Hefner is one of Hugh Hefner’s many exes who didn’t have great things to say about their time in the bedroom with the late Playboy founder. After his passing, Crystal looked back on their relationship, saying that there was no kissing, romance or intimacy in the bedroom. Instead, it was just “odd and robotic.”

“This was a well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events. One that went the same exact way every time,” Crystal wrote in her memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself. “Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas. The dimming of the lights. The music. The porn. Passing the pot. And then the sex.”

She added, “Like Hef was just going through the motions of something that had once been fun and sexy. Or maybe it was never fun and sexy…He seemed less sex-savvy than some of the teenage boys I’d been with years ago. It was clear to me Hef had never taken a moment in his entire life to figure out how to please someone else.”

Holly Madison, meanwhile, said one-on-one sex with Hef was "a lot more normal than you would think" -- while calling group outings "disgusting."

Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson called out a number of her former partners when she revealed that she didn’t have her first orgasm from sex until she was 38. Although she didn’t name anyone in specific, she did date Hayden Christensen and Adam Brody in her younger years. She later clarified that it had more to do with her “knowing” her body than a partner’s fault, but noted that she had never faked an organism.