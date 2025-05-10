Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of Psalm Dancing to NSYNC in 6th Birthday Tribute

X

"Happy 6th Birthday to the biggest Deadpool Wolverine fan in the world," Kim wrote, alongside the cute clips of Psalm dancing to NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye," which was featured in 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine."

On Friday, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to celebrate her and ex-Kanye West's son on his sixth birthday, sharing an adorable of Psalm performing NSYNC's iconic "Bye Bye Bye" dance, which was featured in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

"Happy 6th Birthday to the biggest Deadpool Wolverine fan in the world," Kim, 44, wrote.

"I love you so much my baby boy!," she added in the caption. "You bring so much joy to every room when you dance your heart out to bye bye bye!"

In the viral opening scene of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool faces off against Time Variance Authority (TVA) officers. The fight sequence is set to "Bye Bye Bye," with Deadpool hilariously performing the boy band track's famous choreography.

Kim's video of Psalm in his birthday tribute featured a compilation of clips of the now-6-year-old doing the "Bye Bye Bye" dance, with Kim setting her post to the 2000 track.

As shown in the footage featured in the compilation video, Psalm can be seen wearing a Spider-Man costume as he performs the dance in a living room while the Deadpool & Wolverine opening scene plays on a television behind him.

Psalm is seen dancing in what appeared to be a backyard in a second clip, while he rocks out with friends in another. A fourth clip shows Psalm putting a performance poolside.

Kim's friends and fans alike took to the comments section of her post to praise Psalm's dance moves, with even NSYNC member, Joey Fatone, taking notice.

"GET IT!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he commented. "@kimkardashian happy to know the song is still a banger even for the young generation!"

Psalm is Kim and her ex Kanye's youngest child. The former couple also shares North, 11, Saint, 9, and Chicago, 7.

On Friday, Kim also shared a video on her Instagram Stories on that featured Psalm dancing along to the "Bye Bye Bye" music video with Chicago along with a few of their cousins, including Dream Kardashian, 8. Their grandmother, Kris Jenner, in true fashion, could be seen in the background filming the sweet moment.

Kris, meanwhile, also posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to her grandchild on Instagram.

"Happy 6th birthday to my sweet, funny, kind, amazing grandson, Psalm!!" she captioned a carousel of photos of Psalm from over the years. "You light up every room you walk into and bring so much happiness to our whole family. You're the best little scooter pro, and the most loving, creative, kind-hearted boy. You are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend, and you are such a blessing in all of our lives.