6 Celebrities Who Regret Changing Their Smiles

Having a great smile can be an important asset in the entertainment industry -- and some stars are willing to go to great lengths to achieve the perfect grin. But it doesn’t always work out quite how they planned when dental tweaks to teeth transformations go awry. Whether they ended up with unnatural looking veneers or said goodbye to their signature tooth gap, these stars were all left regretting their choice and longing for their old smile.

Demi Lovato

Growing up, Demi Lovato had a gap between their two front teeth but as they rose to fame, they were encouraged by Disney Channel to get it fixed. Although she went through with the dental work at the time, she now considers it the worst beauty advice she’s ever received.

“I signed with the Disney Channel when I got to Camp Rock, and I had a gap between my two front teeth,” Demi explained to Allure in 2016. “They were like, ‘Would you be willing to fix it?’ I wish today that I hadn’t because my gap was really cute.”

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson underwent dental work when she was a teen and had a permanent retainer placed on the back of her teeth -- but she was still left with a gap between her two front teeth. She says she didn’t mind the look but as an adult, she began to experience neck problems. Her orthodontist decided to remove the retainer and while it helped her neck, her teeth ended up shifting.

“I had a permanent retainer since I was, like, 13,” she said on The Tonight Show. “And it was just glued to the back of my teeth. And I was having a lot of neck problems recently, so my orthodontist — she decided that it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw expanded. And it helped me and my gap closed by itself. I’m really sad about it.”

Kehlani

After Kehlani got her first set of veneers, she warned her followers against doing the same. The singer explained that she traveled out of the country to get the dental work done but ended up with “cheap” resin veneers that were too white, too square, and left her unable to floss or care for her gums. They also popped off all the time and she would have to travel to get them repaired. Years later, she had to spend even more money to get her teeth professionally fixed.

“It is cheap and fast but the amount of long, expensive dental work you are going to need after you go this route is five or six times the amount,” she said in a now-deleted TikTok. “Dental work can not be one of the things where you sacrifice quality because of price. It’s your mouth and when you get problems in your mouth, it can lead to disease in the body.”

Leann Rimes

In 2013, Leann Rimes had to sue her dentist after undergoing dental work that went awry. She initially went in to get veneers and crowns put in for cosmetic reasons, as well as to help with her TMJ. Unfortunately, she ended up with “severe tooth pain, gum inflammation and chronic gum bleeding” and had to have eight root canals to fix the painful issues. She sued her “negligent” dentist for “emotional and psychiatric injuries” as well as the physical pain she experienced and “loss of earnings and future earning capacity” after having to cancel concerts.

While the results of her lawsuit are unclear, Leann had to undergo at least 29 procedures to fix her dental issues.

Bad Bunny

Just as Bad Bunny was rising to fame, he decided to get veneers -- but it ended up going really wrong. Looking back at a photo from the 2018 Latin Billboard Awards, he says he had just gotten his teeth done so his grill didn’t fit properly and it was all pretty painful.

“My jaw hurts just looking at this picture. I’d just had my teeth done -- I’ve always regretted it -- and the veneers were wrong, so the grill didn’t fit properly. Look at me trying to close my mouth!” he shared with Allure.

Simon Cowell