Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Brought to Tears Over Humane Society Tribute to Garrison After Suicide

Janelle and son Gabriel react as the Humane Society received $25,000 in donations in Garrison's name following his death, while the organization reveals its own special plaque and cat adoption room in his honor.

Garrison Brown leaves behind, as his mother Janelle Brown put it, "a tremendous, touching legacy" -- after friends and fans spring to action in the wake of his tragic death.

Garrison, the son of Sister Wives star Kody Brown and ex-wife Janelle, was found dead at his Flagstaff, Arizona home by brother Gabriel on March 5, 2024. He died by suicide. Following his death, fans started donating to the High Country Humane Center in Garrison's name, as he was an avid cat lover who adopted his own cats from the organization.

On Sunday's new hour of Sister Wives -- filmed just a few weeks after her son's death -- Janelle reacted with surprise about the donations, saying, "there were so many that poured in, it was crazy."

"All of the humane societies in Flagstaff received donations from all over the world. It was amazing," she shared with viewers. "I also heard that people were making donations at their local humane societies in his behalf. The outpouring was overwhelming."

Speaking about her son's affinity for felines, Janelle said that Garrison had come home from a local pet adoption event with a new cat just weeks before his death. Since his passing, she explained that family members have taken his pets into their own homes.

The episode also followed Janelle and daughter Savanah as they visited High Country Humane Center, to see the plaque that had been set up for Garrison and the cat adoption room they renamed in his honor. The room is where prospective adoptees will meet with cats and kittens, giving them a chance to play with them, before making any decisions.

As they walked into the room and Janelle saw the plaque -- which showed a photo of Garrison with his pets and read, "In Loving Memory" -- she began to cry. "That's awesome," she said, choking back tears.

The manager then informed the two that since Garrison's passing, $25,000 had been raised for High Country Humane alone. With that money, they were able to waive adoption fees for the month in Garrison's name, leading to the adoption of 36 cats -- a 20% increase for the organization. She explained they shared Garrison's story in the bios for all the kittens, calling it a "really special month."

"He would be so ... obviously if he was here, we would not be having this conversation, but he would get a kick out of this," Janelle said. "I think, because his cats were like his, they were kind of like his grounding thing. They're what kept him in a good place."

"What a tremendous, touching legacy," she added.

In his own confessional, Garrison's brother Gabriel added that it was "really touching to see people come together like that and honor someone." Getting choked up himself, he added, "That was really special."

Janelle ended the episode saying that "the emotions are complex" in the wake of her son's death. She explained that while she was "really present" at the Humane Society and was "just excited about all the good that has come from this," she's also reminded why she's there.

"I don't know how to explain it. It's very confused ... it's a mix of emotions," she concluded.

Sister Wives airs Sundays on TLC.