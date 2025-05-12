Ariana Madix Gives Update on Sale of Home She Shared with Ex Tom Sandoval

Getty

The former Vanderpump Rules stars have had a contentious journey with their shared house following their split, due to Tom's affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are still in the midst of selling their shared house.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday night, the 39-year-old reality star gave Vanderpump Rules fans an update on their tumultuous journey.

During a game of Something about Sur, Andy asked, "You and Tom agreed to sell your shared home, what's the latest news?"

"That is ongoing but hopefully wrapping up soon," the Love Island host responded.

After nine years together, Tom and Ariana split in March 2023, as his affair with costar Raquel Leviss was exposed. While Ariana and Tom did continue to co-habitat in the house during the aftermath, Ariana revealed that she has since moved out.

"No, I have my own house," Ariana told Andy after he asked if they were still living together.

"He lives there, but, yeah..." she added.

It's been over six months since Tom revealed that he had agreed to sell the house after a contentious back and forth between the former couple. Tom wanted to obtain full ownership of the property instead of selling it.

On an episode of his podcast Everybody Loves Tom from October, he gave his listeners his own update.

"The house is going on the market. [We are] selling the house, getting it ready. And Victoria and I are moving in together," he said, referring to his new girlfriend.