Diddy's Twin Daughters Reflect on Loss of Mom Kim Porter Ahead of His Sex Crimes Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' children with the late Kim Porter honor her memory for Mother's Day on the eve of his New York City trial on charges of sex trafficking kicking off.

On the eve of Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex-trafficking trial beginning in New York City, his daughters reflected on the "extremely difficult" years since their mother Kim Porter's death.

Combs shares twins Jessie and D'Lila, 18, with Porter, who passed away at just 47 years old in 2018. The teens took to their joint Instagram account on Mother's Day to pay tribute.

Praising Porter as "the best mommy anyone could’ve ever had," the twins wrote that they "are so blessed that god chose you to be our mommy."

"We miss you so very much every single day and we wish you could be here with us today," they wrote, adding without going into specifics, "These last couple years have been sooooo extremely difficult without you by our side."

"We really wish you were here for these years that we begin to grow and start to mature into young ladies," the young women continued, continuing to promise, "We are going to follow in your footsteps and always make you proud."

"I hope you are up there celebrating this beautiful day with your mommy and grandma we miss you all so much!!! Happy Mothers Day to our Queen.🕊️❤️," the twins concluded their post, which accompanied a pregnant picture of Porter at Christmastime.

They shared additional images with their mother to their Instagram Stories.

Porter's two sons also paid tribute to their mom on Mother's day, with Quincy, 33, posting to his Instagram a throwback photo calling her "the most loving, protective, loyal, tender, smart, selfless, compassionate, nurturing, patient, affectionate, empathetic, and resilient mother in the world."

Christian, 27, also took to Instagram with photos in remembrance of his own, writing, "I love you so much words can’t express how much I wish I could call you right now!! Whenever I’m down i know that it’s you picking me up right when I need it !!"

As they celebrate the memory of their mother, their father's trial on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution is just getting underway. The hip-hop mogul has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted on all counts, though, he could face life in prison.

Early Monday morning, Diddy's mom Janice and six of his seven kids showed up in support of their father, entering the courthouse hand-in-hand, as reported by TMZ.

The twins were spotted with Christian and Quincy, as well as sister Chance, whose mother is Sarah Chapman. Justin, whose mother is Misa Hylton, was also present, as was Dana Tran, the mother of Diddy's youngest son, 2-year-old Love.

Jury selection wrapped on Monday, with opening statements getting underway shortly thereafter. The jury is made up of eight men and four women, with six alternates on standby should they be needed.

As the prosecution plans to paint a picture of Diddy's alleged sexual proclivities, including details of his infamous "freak offs," defense attorneys argue he should not be judged for his sexual preferences.