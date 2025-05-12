Family of Four Found Stabbed to Death In Apparent Murder-Suicide on Day of High School Graduation: Police

Facebook

Bailey Koch had been chronicling the family's years-long struggle with her husband Jeremy's "treatment-resistant depression," with her final post hoping a new treatment plan could finally help coming just one day before their deaths.

What was to be a celebration for one Nebraska family turned into tragedy as all four of them were found dead in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.

The Nebraska State Patrol was dispatched to a residence in the morning hours of May 10. Upon their arrival at 9:45 a.m., deputies reported finding four deceased individuals inside the residence. All four were found with fatal knife wounds, per a press release from the department. A knife was also found at the scene.

A preliminary investigation led to the determination that it is likely the family patriarch Jeremy Koch, 42, killed sons Hudson, 18, and Asher, 16, as well as his wife Bailey, 41, before taking his own life.

There has been no motive revealed at this time for the killings, but the deaths remain under active investigation, with the Dawson County Attorney ordering autopsies on all four deceased individuals.

"The Nebraska State Patrol, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Eustis Fire & Rescue, and the Dawson County Attorney extend condolences to all, across multiple communities, who will be affected by this incident," the press release states.

Bailey worked as a special education teacher at Holdredge Public Schools, while Jeremy ran a landscaping business.

After news of their tragic deaths, the school announced that it would be opening its doors on May 10 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. "for students and staff who wish to gather, grieve, and support one another."

"Our Holdrege school community is grieving after a tragic event that has deeply affected us all. Our hearts are with everyone impacted," the statement read. "We’re grateful for the strength and compassion of our community during this difficult time.

Cozad Community Schools, which the boys attended, opened its doors on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. for any students who "may be experiencing some difficulties," while sharing that additional support staff would be on hand for school's resumption today.

Chronicling Mental Health Struggles

While there has been no motive revealed by the NSP at this time, a GoFundMe page created by Bailey Koch just days before their deaths outlines her husband's purported years-long struggle with "treatment-resistant depression."

While the page has since been removed, Panhandle: News Channel Nebraska reports that the post, titled "Jeremy’s Battle: Mental Health Support Needed," was a plea from the family after years of struggle.

"May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so here we are... making you aware," she wrote, per the outlet. In the post, she purportedly opened up about multiple suicide attempts by her husband after his diagnosis in 2009, including a near-fatal car crash. "When he awoke, he was destroyed his attempt hadn't worked," she wrote, per the news outlet.

She shared in the purported post that her husband's condition worsened in July 2024, when he struggled to get out of bed, impacting their business and finances. She wrote that they'd cashed out retirements, per Panhandle, and begun looking into selling business.

In March, according to the purported fundraiser, Bailey wrote that she awoke to her husband standing over her with a knife. She said she was able to talk him down and that he agreed to treatment, and was admitted for the fourth time to a mental health facility

While there, Bailey purportedly wrote that he underwent "a new round of electroconvulsive therapy," according to Panhandle's reporting. She said the treatments did not work, though, leaving her husband "a shell of himself."

"I have no pride left," she wrote on the page, per Panhandle. "Mental illness is taking my husband from me, and I'm begging you to open your eyes and see the reality that is this society's mental health crisis."

Koch Family's Final Days

Bailey had also been sharing her family's struggles with Jeremy's mental health -- as well as links to their GoFundMe -- on their Facebook page, "Anchoring Hope for Mental Health: Jeremy & Bailey Kock."

The final updates from Bailey captured that whirlwind up-and-down experience she was referring to, beginning on May 7, when she announced proudly that her husband had been released and was doing much better ahead of their son's graduation.

"Thank you for praying and for your unwavering support as I take Hottie Hubby HOME in time for our son's high school graduation! We still need lots of prayers as we try and carry on with life and find our new 'normal,'" she wrote alongside a photo of her and Jeremy smiling in the car.

By the next day, she shared that her husband was "reacting negatively" to a new medication and was again struggling to get out of bed. "This is mental illness...a roller coaster of ups, downs, highs, lows, hope, and no hope," she wrote.

She wrote about her intentions to keep Jeremy out of a mental health hospital so he can make their son's graduation, scheduled for Saturday, and how she agreed to hold off on medications, while preparing to take Family Medical Leave to help care for him.

In a note of positivity, she wrote that she was making arrangements for Jeremy to join a new treatment option, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, after the provider reached out to her after hearing her story at a mental health gala. "Hope," she wrote.

She shared the message on Jeremy's fortune cookie, which read, "Don't be afraid to share your experiences with the world." To this she added, "We're not."

He final post came on Friday morning, when she and Jeremy went to the new treatment facility. "We spent over an hour going through every aspect of our 16 year journey of ups, downs, failures, fears, and celebrations related to Hottie Hubby's suicidal ideations, attempts, and hospitalizations."

She said that the paperwork would be submitted that day and closed her final message, "Please pray for insurance approval and that we can get started ASAP. Thank you!"

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.