Morgan Wallen Finally Addresses Viral SNL Exit: 'I Was Just Ready to Go Home'

Nearly two months after his hasty exit from the sketch comedy show went viral, Wallen is addressing his SNL goodbye, or lack thereof, and the Instagram post that followed.

Morgan Wallen is finally sharing what happened after his swift exit from Saturday Night Live went viral.

On March 29, following his musical performance on the Mikey Madison-hosted episode, Wallen briefly joined the cast on stage for the traditional end-of-show credits. However, instead of staying to exchange hugs and goodbyes, he abruptly walked off.

Shortly after, Wallen shared a photo on his Instagram Stories from his private plane with the caption, "Get me to God’s country," over an image of a runway.

The post quickly went blew up, prompting both fans and critics to speculate about his intentions -- and crate a few funny memes.

Wallen even capitalized on the moment, launching a merchandise line featuring the phrase, including T-shirts and hats priced at $45 each.

The incident didn't go unnoticed by the SNL either, with Kenan Thompson expressing his confusion over the much talked about moment: "I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something. We're so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody's saying, 'Good job, good job, good job.' So when there's a departure from that, it's like, hmm, I wonder what that's about?"

"The 'God's country' of it all is strange because it's like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God's country?," Thompson continued, referencing Wallen's Instagram post. "We're not all in God's country? We're not all under God's umbrella? That's not necessarily my favorite."

SNL poked fun at the incident in the weeks to come, with James Austin Johnson, portraying Donald Trump, humorously referencing Wallen's viral phrase during a segment about the president's "Liberation Day" tariffs. Additionally, Colin Jost quipped during "Weekend Update," "Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnights."

Wallen finally addressed the situation -- nearly two months later -- during a May 11 appearance on comedian Caleb Pressley's Sundae Conversation podcast.

Pressley, who tried to portray Wallen as down-to-earth, mentioned that the singer still cuts his own grass and takes out his trash, which Wallen said was "Not true."

He then joked about Wallen's skills around the house, asking, "Could you fix a TV, if it was on SNL?" Wallen laughed and replied, "I could change it for sure."