Bindi Irwin Shares Update From Hospital After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Bindi was forced to cancel her appearance at the Steve Irwin Gala due to a medical emergency, and is recovering in the hospital from undergoing multiple procedures.

Bindi Irwin is recovering following a health scare that forced her to miss a major event honoring her late father, Steve Irwin.

The 26-year-old conservationist and TV personality took to Instagram May 12 to share a deeply personal update just one day after she was unable to attend the annual Steve Irwin Gala.

In the post, Bindi revealed that a sudden hospitalization led to multiple surgeries -- including the removal of her appendix -- and more lesions caused by endometriosis, forcing her to miss the gala.

"After many months of a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala," Bindi shared in a heartfelt post, which included a video of her resting in a hospital bed just one hour after surgery. "My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago)."

The mother of one has long been open about her battle with endometriosis, defined by the Mayo Clinic as a "painful and often misunderstood condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it."

She's been living with the disease for over a decade, and the latest procedure marks yet another chapter in her ongoing health journey.

Bindi also revealed she underwent another unexpected surgery during the same hospital stay.

"I also had repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago," she wrote, referencing the birth of her daughter Grace, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell.

Despite the extensive procedures, Bindi reassured fans that she is staying positive and focused on recovery.

"Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery," she continued. "One day at a time. Time to heal now."

She also took a moment to express gratitude for her loved ones, especially her younger brother Robert Irwin, who stepped in for her at the gala and hosted the event in her absence.

"Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, he did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors," Bindi said. "And thanks to my family for always being there for me. I have so much love for dear Chandler & sweet Grace."

Although she didn't share an exact timeline for her recovery, Bindi said she's determined to be back in action for the next big event.