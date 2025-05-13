Man Stabbed 'Devil' Grandma to Death, Set House on Fire Over 'Poison' Flea Medication for Cat: DA

Pike County District Attorney's Office

When first responders arrived at the house, the suspect allegedly told them he "had" to kill her before backing further into the burning home, threatening anyone who tried to enter.

A Pennsylvania man is looking at the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars after the shocking murder of his grandmother over her cat's flea treatment.

George Sisco, 29, was sentenced May 12 for the 2024 murder of his grandmother and arson of her home to 23 1/2 years up to 60 years, plus a $2,500 fine, according to a press release from the Pike County District Attorney's Office.

The defendant pleaded guilty but mentally ill in March to the charges of third-degree murder, arson endangering persons, and terroristic threats related to the April 26, 2024 fire at the home of Margie Finlay, 67, in Milford Township, per ABC affiliate WNEP.

The Milford Fire Department and Westfall Township Fire Department both responded to the scene, followed shortly thereafter by the Milford Police and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff's Office, per the release.

Milford FD arrived on the scene first and reported finding Sisco near the front of the house with blood on his clothing. When the assistant fire chief asked if he needed any assistance, according to the DA's office, the suspect purportedly walked further into the home, which was still afire, and threatened anyone who tried to enter that he would kill them.

Firefighters ultimately extinguished the blaze and made their way into the home where they found Finlay's body in the kitchen. According to the Pocono Record, as covered by Law & Crime, Sisco had allegedly killed his grandmother by hitting her, slashing her throat and then using a kitchen rag to set her on fire, saying a prayer while it spread.

An autopsy determined Finlay's cause of death as both sharp force and blunt force injuries. Investigators determined that Finlay was already deceased when the fire was set, according to the Shore News Network.

"She was the devil and I had to do it," Sisco reportedly told authorities, explaining to them that the Bible says "in order to kill the devil, he must use the holy spirit and fire." He reportedly told investigators she had been the devil for seven months, according to CBS News.

According to the district attorney's release, the specific reason that Sisco felt compelled to kill his grandmother was because "the flea medication she was putting on [her] cat was harmful." He believed it was "poisoning the cat," per the criminal complaint, and he "had to take action."

As noted by Law & Crime, Sisco, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was initially deemed incompetent to stand trial. A second psychological exam, though, cleared him. His attorney argued that he lost his way after he stopped taking his medication.