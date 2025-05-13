Kim Kardashian Delivers Emotional Testimony in Paris Robbery Trial, Friend Recalls 'Terror' of Break In

Getty

"I absolutely thought I was going to die," Kim recalls as she takes the stand nine years after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016, while her childhood friend, Simone Harouche, emotionally told the court Kim was "screaming" and "beside herself."

Kim Kardashian is looking back at being the victim of a horrific robbery in Paris nearly nine years ago, detailing the moment she believed she wasn't going to survive.

On Tuesday, the reality star took the stand in Paris, France, during the jewelry heist trial, testifying in front of the 10 suspects known as the "Grandpa Robbers," who stand accused of armed robbery and kidnapping, including allegedly stealing $10 million worth of Kim's jewelry.

Kim, 44, emotionally recalled the terrifying break-in and how she feared for her life as she was robbed, held at gunpoint, and bound, according to the BBC and NBC News.

If you recall, on October 3, 2016, Kim was robbed at gunpoint and bound in her suite at the Hôtel de Pourtalès in Paris, France. According to the police report -- which was filed just hours after the reality star escaped from plastic ties two robbers placed around her wrists and ankles -- Kim described in detail what had been taken from her room: two diamond Cartier bracelets, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold Rolex and the diamond cross Jacob necklace. It was later reported that another item stolen was a $4 million diamond engagement ring from her now ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim's Emotional Testimony, Recalls Robbery

On Tuesday, Kim -- who arrived at court in a black suit jacket and matching skirt, paired with sunglasses and jewelry -- delivered an emotional testimony as she looked back at the night that she thought she was "going to die."

"I came to Paris for Fashion Week, and Paris is always a place that I love so much," Kim began, according to the BBC.

"I always felt really safe ... I'd stop in little hotels for hot chocolate, it was magical. But when I came for Fashion Week during that trip, it changed everything," she added.

She became emotional as she continued. Kim said she and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and their mom, Kris Jenner, were planning to leave the next morning, and at around 3:00 am local time, she was "packing up."

Kim said she heard people on the stairs, and two people came into her room, noting that she "thought they were police officers." She said the men brought the handcuffed night receptionist, saying that she was "very confused when they first walked in."

Kim added that she had "fallen asleep naked with just a robe on, so I was just flustered."

On the stand, Kim said the robbers were asking her for a "ring."

"I was still in such shock, because honestly, a lot of terrorist attacks were going on in the world and me and my friends were talking about what was going on in the world," she recalled, "I didn't get what was happening and I didn't get it was about my jewelry, even though they specifically asked for my ring."

"The gentleman found the ring that was next to my bed," she added.

Kim said the robbers pointed a gun at her, and she was thrown on the bed, recalling that she was "pretty hysterical." She added that they taped her hands and mouth, and put zip ties on her ankles.

Kim said she feared for her life, and thought of her family. "I said to the concierge, 'I have babies, tell them, I just have to make it home,'" she recalled, per reports.

With her hands and feet bound, Kim said one of the robbers pulled her towards him.

"He grabs my legs and pulls me," she recalled. "I'm naked and my everything is exposed."

"I was sure that I was going to be raped," she added.

Kim continued, "At that point, I was sure that's when they were going to shoot me. So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend."

When asked by the court's presiding judge if she believed she was going to die, Kim replied, "I absolutely thought I was going to die."

Kim said one of the men picked her up and brought her into the bathroom. After he disappeared, Kim told the court that she was able to free her hands from the tape, and went to go find her friend and then-stylist Simone Harouche, who was in a hotel room a floor below.

Kim's Escape

According to Kim, she and Harouche hid in the bushes of the balcony, and called her mom, Kris.

"I remember calling my mom from the bushes to let her know what happened and then I think while we were waiting for my security to come, Simone and I were trying to come up with a plan -- if they come back should we just jump out the window?" she recalled.

Kim said Kourtney, her security, and police arrived, admitting that she was "confused" by the real officers.

[I remember] being confused if they were real police because the other guys were dressed as police ... I didn't know who to trust," she told the court.

She later added that they had hidden on the balcony because she was worried the men would return. "Maybe to kill us so there were no witnesses," Kim said, adding that it was "just instinct" to hide.

The Aftermath and Planned Attack

Kim went on to detail how the robbery ultimately impacted her and how it "changed everything" for her and her family, particularly when it comes to security. Now, nearly nine years later, she said she has four to six security guards with her at night "to feel safe."

The judge referenced an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians during which Kim claimed she thinks the robbers "saw on Snapchat" that she was going to be alone and wasn't planning to go out that night.

"I was staying in to get a spray tan as I was going to the Balenciaga show, and I was wearing no makeup, and so I wanted to get a spray tan," she recalled on Tuesday, before clarifying that she later "went back and watched the Snapchat and that was not the same night of this; it was the night before."

Still, Kim shared that she believed the heist "was well planned out," telling the court that a French official told her the suspects wanted to carry out the robbery during her previous trip to Paris, but changed their minds after learning Kanye was with her at the time.

"That shocked me to find out they’d been trying to plan the attack for some time," Kim said, per TMZ.

Getty

Kim's Friend and Stylist Simone Harouche Takes the Stand

Earlier, Kim's childhood friend and former stylist, Simone Harouche, testified, recalling the "terror" she and Kim experienced that night. As previously mentioned, Harouche was staying in the same suite as Kim, and was asleep on the floor below.

Harouche -- who noted that she and Kim have been "friends since we were little girls" -- was asleep, but "woke up to a very different sound."

"When I heard this sound, it was very different, and it woke me up out of my sleep," she told the court, according to NBC News.

"It was a sound that I had never heard from Kim. It was terror. What I heard specifically was, 'I have babies and I need to live. Take everything. I need to live,'" she added, getting choked up, per NBC News.

According to NBC News and Reuters, Harouche recalled the moment when Kim came down the stairs in her bathrobe after the robbers left -- with her feet still bound.

"She was beside herself, I've never seen her like that before," she told the court. "She just was screaming and kept saying we need to get out of here, we need help, what are we going to do if they come back."

Harouche also admitted that she was worried Kim had been sexually assaulted.

Harouche broke down in tears more than once during her testimony, and shared with the court how the robbery "changed her life forever." Harouche said the incident resulted in her suffering "post-traumatic stress," and she underwent therapy. She added that she ultimately switched careers and became an interior designer, noting that she became "very fearful" and no longer wanted to work with celebrities or have a job that required frequent travel.

Suspect Issues Apology

Following Harouche's testimony, one of the defendants, Aomar Ait Khedache, 69, who is deaf and mute, issued a statement to Harouche in court. According to TMZ, Khedache goes by "Old Omar" and was the alleged ringleader.

"I won't ask you to forgive me, it would be too easy. Things are confused in my mind," the message read, per NBC News. "I can't find the words. Please know that if there was a hole I would jump in it."

Harouche declined to respond to the apology.

Meanwhile, after Kim testified later in the day, Khedache issued an apology to her as well, via a written statement.

"I'm obviously emotional about it, this experience changed my life and it changed my family’s life," Khedache said in part, per NBC News.

In response, Kim said that while she "always believed in second chances" and tries to "have empathy always," she "fight[s] for victims who have been through horrific crimes and want to be heard and understood."

"I do appreciate the letter, I forgive you for what has taken place, but it doesn’t change the emotion and the feelings and the trauma; the way my life is forever changed," she added.