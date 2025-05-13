Salma Hayek Can't Believe She's a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model at 58

TODAY Show/YouTube

One of four cover models for 2025, Hayek is joined by Olympian Jordan Chiles, former artistic gymnast and influencer Olivia Dunne, and model Lauren Chan -- with all four sharing their reactions to finding out the news, and what it means to them.

Already an industry icon and legendary actress, Salma Hayek Pinault has been mesmerizing fans with swimsuit photos for years on her social media. Now, she'll be doing it from the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Hitting newsstands May 17, Hayek was announced as one of this year's four cover models on the Today show, where she immediately expressed what a shocking moment it was for her.

"I used to look at this magazine and wanted to see who was the new, gorgeous model, the new girl of the moment," the actress told Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, never imagining the "new girl of the moment" could ever be her.

"It never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover," she said, explaining that the models she grew up with "didn't look like me."

"My body isn't necessarily the model type. I never thought that was a possibility," she continued, "and for it to happen when I'm 58! It's really shocking."

"If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that's exciting," she told SI of the honor.

Hayek also says she has no plans to slow down anytime soon, telling the magazine, "I feel so fortunate that I am part of a generation that has been able to really experience very tangible change."

"I could retire, but I don't want to miss out on this time," she continued. "I fought for it, you know, and I've been part of it, and I think it's really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] says that it's O.K., maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just sexy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide."

"I don't see why, after a certain age, we have to retract ourselves from embracing life to the fullest," she said.

The star is joined on the four covers by Olympian Jordan Chiles, former artistic gymnast and influencer Olivia Dunne, and model Lauren Chan, who becomes the first openly lesbian Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model in the magazine's history.

"I'm the first out lesbian on the cover — with her own cover — and how much that means to me makes that surprise feel so overwhelming," Chan told People of the honor. "That's where I feel like the tears of joy and celebration and relief and community come from."

"My whole career has been based on representation and inclusion, first for folks of size with my time as a plus-size model and fashion editor and plus-size brand founder," she said, "then once I started my journey with Swimsuit, it has become a lot about LGBTQ folks and the AAPI community, because I believe I'm also the first Chinese person on the cover of Swimsuit."

"So although my career has taken different forms, the same North Star has been followed, and that is to represent people like me who have felt marginalized and left out to have them feel not just included but celebrated."

Jordan Chiles told the magazine that she was "in awe" after seeing herself on the cover, adding that her mom "actually cried a few times from some of the photos."

"She's been there literally every single moment of my life, so I think it was more of her realizing how beautiful her daughter is and what I've gone through," Chiles explained.

"She was there when I would cry and be like, 'Mom, they're saying this, they're saying that,'" the athlete continued. "Or I would look at myself in the mirror and call myself ugly almost every day. I think it was just really cool for her to know that I get this opportunity and that I get the ability to embrace who Jordan is."

Now, she says she's "embraced every single aspect of who I am and I've embraced the amazing body that I have," Chiles said, recalling trying to manifest an SI Swimsuit cover image with friends when she was younger. Now she can show the next generation it's possible.

When Sports Illustrated broke the news to Olivia Dunne in a surprise call while the influencer was on vacation, she called it "a dream come true."

"It was the most beautiful place I have ever been. The whole experience was extraordinary," she said of the photo shoot that led to her first-ever cover slot after three years.

"I know it was quick, but every single time we go to these places, and I shoot for these 24 hours, and it's the quickest trip, you guys feel like family, truly. I have the best time, and it's the most fun shoot I've ever done."