Anna Camp Seemingly Confirms Romance with Jade Whipkey

"I like women and it's great," the Pitch Perfect star shared while being interviewed alongside Whipkey in a resurfaced TikTok video.

Anna Camp appears to have confirmed a new romance!

On May 12, the You star seemingly revealed she's dating stylist Jade Whipkey on her Instagram Stories.

The moment came after Whipkey shared a photo of Camp -- seemingly from a date night -- posing while sitting at a table at a restaurant. Alongside the photo, Whipkey wrote, "Her smile is a poem/ Her eyes are roses/ Her laugh is music for dancing."

Camp re-shared the sweet post, tagging Whipkey with a flaming heart emoji.

This comes after Camp has teased her romance with Whipkey on social media in recent months.

The True Blood alum also commented on Whipkey's Instagram posts the writer shared in late February and early March.

On March 28, Camp shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, with one of the shots featuring Whipkey sitting at a booth across from her.

"Happiness lately happening 💫🌵," she captioned the post.

The Bride Hard star went on to share cute posts on her Instagram Stories in early May, seemingly showing off her and Whipkey's romance.

Alongside a photo of Whipkey posing with a glass of wine, Camp wrote, "DATE NIGHT."

Camp posted a sweet shot of herself and Whipkey together a week later, with the couple rocking Renaissance fair costumes.

"My Lord, My Love," she wrote over the photo.

The two were seen in a group shot posted by actress Gigi Zumbado at the Renaissance fair.

The romance speculation reportedly began in February when Camp and Whipkey were interviewed by TikTok creator, Mr.Big.USA, who conducts interviews on the street, with the TikTok videos resurfacing online.

In one of the clips, Mr.Big.USA asked Camp and Whipkey about their "worst date" stories, with the Pitch Perfect star sharing one of her worst dating encounters.

"I left a date once because a guy was like 45 minutes late, and I stayed and waited," she said. "Then he said that I was prettier in a movie than I was in person, because I'm an actor, and I was like, 'Okay, bye.'"

"What about you, babe?" Camp then asked Whipkey, who then recalled the "only date" she ever went on with a man.

Later in the interview, Mr.Big.USA asked the couple about their expectations for men on the first date, to which Camp blunty replied with a smile, "Well, I don't expect anything anymore because I like women and it's great."

As shown in another clip from the interview, Camp shared what she believes is her "biggest conspiracy theory."

"That in order to be happy, you have to be married to a guy, with children, at like 30 or something," she said with a laugh, to which Whipkey chimed in, "That's deep, babe!"

"That's a conspiracy. That's not true," Camp continued. "I grew up in the South, and people told me that you basically had to be that to be happy."

Her suspected romance with Whipkey seemingly marks Camp's first public relationship with a woman. She was previously married to director Michael Mosley from 2010 until 2013, and her Pitch Perfect co-star, Skylar Astin, from 2016 until 2019.

