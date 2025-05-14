Elizabeth Hurley Gushes Over Romance with Billy Ray Cyrus: 'We Make Each Other Very Happy'

Getty/Instagram

"It's not surprising to me because we're actually quite similar and get on extremely well," Hurley said in response to the reaction surrounding the pair's unlikely romance.

Elizabeth Hurley is getting candid about her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus.

While many were surprised when the pair hard-launched it together on Instagram this past Easter, the British actress and model said that their relationship might not be as unexpected as it seems.

While hosting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party in New York City on Tuesday, May 13, the 59-year-old was all smiles as she spoke to reporters about her new love.

"I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising," Hurley told Page Six. "It's not surprising to me because we're actually quite similar and get on extremely well. There has been quite a reaction."

So, what do the country music star and the British bombshell have in common? Apparently, quite a lot.

"We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country," she continued. "And we both love country music, both love movies. We've got a lot in common -- and cowboy boots, definitely."

She shared a similar sentiment with the Daily Mail, telling the outlet, "Billy's a lovely man and we make each other very happy."

Hurley, who shares 23-year-old model son Damian with late film producer Steve Bing, also opened up to RTL TV, revealing that the bond she and Cyrus share as parents helped deepen their connection.

"We both love our kids," she added. "We're happy together."

The couple made their Instagram debut on Easter Sunday, April 20, when Hurley shared a cozy pic of the two, with Cyrus donning a pair of bunny ears.

As fans tried to piece together how the two first linked up, Cyrus filled in the blanks during an appearance on The Ty Bentli Show on April 24, where he talked about the chemistry he and Hurley share.

The pair first met while filming the 2021 holiday film Father Christmas Is Back, and sparks flew immediately.

"There was a chemistry there," Cyrus shared. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn't laughing a lot."

The country singer went on to say they didn't keep in touch post-shoot, but reconnected in 2024, when Hurley unexpectedly reached out after news broke of his split from ex-wife Firerose.

"She sent a kind text, saying, 'Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I'm in your corner; you've got a friend in your corner,'" he recalled. "At first, I didn't even know who the message was from!"

Once he figured it out, the two began talking again, and officially kicked off their romance in early 2025.