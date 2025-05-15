Watch Moment Sarah Michelle Gellar Tells Buffy Revival Star She Landed Lead Role

Instagram/Everett

Ryan Kiera Armstrong breaks down in tears after being asked by Gellar if she'll be her "chosen one" in a upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival, as former show stars react to the news.

In every generation, there is a chosen one -- and, in 2025, her name is Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

On Thursday, original Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to share video of the moment she personally informed Armstrong that she's been selected to star in the show's upcoming revival at Hulu.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I want to introduce you to @ryankarmstrong," Gellar captioned the post. "From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side. To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room. Welcome to #NewSunnydale #btvs."

In the emotional video, Gellar calls Armstrong up over Zoom -- telling her that there was something she "wanted to make sure you were okay with."

"How do you feel about helping me save the world? You wanna be my chosen one? Will you stand by my side and save the world?" Gellar then asks, as Armstrong starts to break down in tears.

"Ryan, we all love you and from the moment we saw the tape, there was nobody else in our eye that could do it, that we wanted to do it with and I am so excited to stand by your side and have you be my partner on this journey," Gellar adds, as Armstrong makes it clear she is very much accepting the job.

"You earned it ... you are our chosen one," Gellar tells her, before Armstrong thank the OG for "trusting me." The 15-year-old actress is then joined by her father, who says he knows "that this is exactly where she's supposed to be right now, with you on this insane, insane new journey."

Armstrong most recently starred on the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and appeared alongside Zac Efron in the recent Firestarter remake.

Among the first to react to her casting were a few other original series stars, including Charisma Carpenter. "'Ya wanna be my chosen one?' 💕 'Thank you for trusting me' she said. 😭 Congratulations to her and her family. 💐" wrote the actress.

Added Emma Caulfield, who played Anya, "TEARS!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Ryan herself also commented on the post, writing, "CRYING. 💕"