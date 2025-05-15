Celebrity Medium Tyler Henry Underwent Brain Surgery for Tumor: 'Not My First Rodeo'

Instagram

The Hollywood medium shared an update from the hospital -- just one week after he and longtime partner Clint Godwin got married.

Tyler Henry underwent brain surgery this week.

On Wednesday night, the 29-year-old Hollywood Medium star shared an update from the hospital -- in which he revealed he was diagnosed with a tumor near the center of his brain, requiring surgery.

"Brain surgery was a success! Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family," Henry wrote in his post. "I'll be on bedrest for a month and look forward to getting back to doing readings."

In the photo, he's seen resting -- while smiling -- in his hospital bed, with a bandage on his head.

"For those curious, I had a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed! (The tumor, not my brain… that is. 🤣)," he continued. "This isn’t my first rodeo with this and I have so much to be thankful for - I'll see ya'll very soon with lots of thought-provoking subjects and of course, readings."

Henry also said that "not much should change" for those who usually connect with him virtually for "private reading giveaways and group readings," though he is "on the mend." He concluded his post by thanking everyone for their support.

His post was filled with messages of love and support.

"My man! I am so sorry to hear this, but so happy that you are safe and healthy. We are sending so much love your way today and always. ❤️," wrote podcaster Tommy DiDario. Tommy's partner, reporter Gio Benitez, added, "Oh my gosh, I’m so glad you’re on the mend!! Sending you so much love 🤍 let’s goooo!! You’ve got this 💪🏼"

Ricki Lake, meanwhile, wrote, "Sending healing love to you, my friend. 💗🙏💞" -- while Omarosa added, "Sending love to you and Momma! ❤️"

"Sending healing and love," wrote Jennifer Love Hewitt, before Chrissy Metz commented, "Sending you so much healing, love and light! ❤️✨"

Henry previously revealed he underwent emergency surgery for a congenital brain cyst when he was just 18, following "weeks of headaches." Reflecting on that surgery in 2023, he wrote, "Without the inevitable brain surgery that ensued, I don’t think I would of had such a firsthand awareness of the fragility of life. It was an intimate reminder for me of the fine line dividing this realm and the next."

The medium's surgery reveal comes just one week after he took to Instagram to announce he and longtime partner Clint Godwin got married.