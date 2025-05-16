Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal Shooting of Suspect Who Stole Gun from Another Officer

Fountain Valley Police Department

A man was shot dead by police in Fountain Valley, California, after stealing an officer's gun during a struggle and chanting religious phrases before refusing to drop the weapon.

The Fountain Valley Police Department released bodycam and audio footage this week from a January 24 incident that ended in the death of a 26-year-old man.

Per a report from Fox News, the incident began around 11:00 a.m. after a concerned bystander called 911 to report a "disturbed" man trying to open a woman's car door outside a middle school. The caller told dispatch that the man "appeared to have something wrong with him," and said the unidentified woman allegedly looked "afraid" as she attempted to drive away.

Officers were sent to scene, where they encountered a shirtless man -- later identified as Osean McClintock. According to Lt. Mike Parsons, McClintock, who was wearing jeans and sporting a shaved head, matched the description provided by the caller.

When a male officer attempted to detain him, McClintock reportedly refused to comply and instead began chanting, "In Jesus name I pray. Forever. Amen," before taking off on foot.

The officer tried chasing him down, but stopped when he saw McClintock enter the parking lot of the police department. It's then McClintock approached a female officer who was seated in her patrol car. She drew her gun when he got closer, but during a struggle, he managed to wrestle it away from her.

In bodycam footage released by police, McClintock can be heard repeatedly yelling, "You're saved in Jesus' name forever!"

The female officer appeared to be in a panic, yelling in response, "He has my gun! He has my gun!" As McClintock pointed the weapon at her, she pleaded with him not to shoot, and managed to escape and take cover behind a nearby USPS vehicle.

As the male officer rushed in, he shouted commands for McClintock to drop the weapon, but he refused and instead climbed into the driver's seat of the patrol car, before the officer opened fire.

Police have not confirmed how many times McClintock was shot, nor have they released the names of both officers involved.

Officers and paramedics administered CPR and first aid, but McClintock was pronounced dead at the scene. Fountain Valley Police Chief Rod Cox said the investigation is still ongoing, and may take up to a year to complete due it being an officer-involved shooting.

Speaking with CBS, McClintock's sister said she believes her brother "was simply just trying to leave the officer's sight and he was very scared at the moment as anyone would be if you had a gun on you."

"They put themselves in a very dangerous situation," she added of the officers. "They put the public in danger by drawing out their weapons, and unfortunately, it cost my brother's life."