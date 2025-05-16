Busy Philipps Shares Dawson's Creek Reunion Update & Why She Wants More Women In Late Night (Exclusive)

"I've just watched as men have been given these jobs over the years and they've had years to find their audience, to build their audience, to figure out what their perspective and their voice is..." Philipps told TooFab of men in late night television.

Busy Philipps is pushing for reunions, just like the rest of us.

While attending QVC's Q50 Age of Possibility summit in Santa Monica on May 14, Philipps told TooFab exclusively what's going on with a Dawson's Creek reunion and where we stand with a White Chicks sequel, while also expressing her need for more women in late night TV.

"I think we're due for one," Philipps said of the coming of age television series reuniting.

"I think it could be possible. It's something Michelle [Williams] and I have been talking a lot about recently and Katie [Holmes]. The three of us got together and talked about, what it could look like. I just feel like it's time," she continued.

Philipps was introduced in the fifth season of the series, playing the character of Audrey Liddell, Joey's college roommate. When TooFab asked how she saw the reunion looking -- whether it be a film or a similar vibe to the Friends special on HBO Max -- the mother-of-two didn't know just yet.

"I don't even know. We've got to see if everyone's schedules can line up. Let's get there first," she joked.

Another iconic role of Philipps' was her time in White Chicks as Karen. The 2004 film became a cult classic from the Wayans family, with many fans wanting a sequel.

"Every once in a while, I'll email or DM with one of the Wayans or one of our producers from that movie. And I'm just like, 'Guys, let's just do it. Why not?,'" Philipps told TooFab.

"To be honest, with White Chicks especially, it does just sort of exist in this wildly cultural place in time. And it has become such a touchstone for so many people, crossing all kinds of generational lines, that I do think it would be a little bit overwhelming to try to take on doing a sequel," she continued. "It's like almost an impossible task. People just hold the film in such a place, it's so iconic that it feels like it would be scary to try to put yourself out there again and make another one."

Aside from her acting career, Philipps is keeping busy as she heads into Season 2 of her late night talk show Busy This Week on QVC+.

"I love that I'm able to do this show and that I figured out a way and a partnership that made sense so that we could continue to do this show," Philipps told TooFab, referring to her show Busy Tonight on the E! network, which ended after just one season.

Despite loving her role in the space, the 45-year-old host said it's "stupid" that she is the only woman in late night television.

"I would love to see more women, not just given late night shows, but also given the runway to really have them succeed. Whether you're a stand-up, a comedian, a personality, or actor as I was, it's not a thing that happens overnight," she explained.

"I've just watched as men have been given these jobs over the years and they've had years to find their audience, to build their audience, to figure out what their perspective and their voice is and their bits are and my first late night show ... I was given just shy of nine months," she said. "And that's not enough time really."

Joining Philipps to kick off Season 2 is her best friend, Michelle Williams -- a chat she said she was saving so they could promote Williams' new series, Dying for Sex.

"We wanted to really be able to promote that incredible, beautiful show that she did. And in addition to just talking about being best friends and loving each other," said Philippps.

Adding to an all star guest line-up, David Letterman takes the hot seat opposite Philipps. Being interviewed by the icon in late night television was always a dream of Philipps, she revealed, before adding that interviewing other hosts can be challenging.

"He's a great guest, but it is interesting. Stephen Colbert was on the show in the first season, also Andy Cohen was on the show as well and Sherri Shepherd. So it's funny when you have someone who's a host as your guest because they keep trying to host," she joked.

"They always try to turn and ask you a question. So especially with ... Mr. Letterman, with David Letterman, first of all, it was always my dream to be on the David Letterman show. And I never was on Late Night. So part of me was like, 'Yeah, just interview me,'" she said.

Watch more of Philipps' interview above where she talks about her relationship with ex-husband screenwriter Marc Silverstein -- and how they handle dating other people while raising teenagers.