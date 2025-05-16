Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Wilson Makes Modeling Debut As She Launches Fashion Campaign

Getty

Wilson -- who came out as transgender in 2020 -- also designed a t-shirt for the campaign that reads, "Existing shouldn't be revolutionary," with all proceeds going to The Trevor Project.

Vivian Jenna Wilson is making her mark in the modeling and fashion industry with her very first campaign!

On Thursday, the 21-year-old -- who is Elon Musk's estranged daughter -- launched a collaboration with Wildfang, a queer-owned clothing brand, and made her modeling debut in the campaign.

As shown in photos from the collaboration, which Wilson and Wildfang shared on Instagram, Wilson -- who came out as transgender in 2020 -- posed while rocking looks from the campaign, which included a blue-and-green floral pantsuit, a green button-down with a black vest, and black shorts, and a white t-shirt that reads, "Existing shouldn't be revolutionary."

The t-shirt, in particular, Wilson designed herself, according to her interview with Out magazine, in which the newly debuted model discussed her Vivian Wilson for Wildfang collaboration. The magazine reported that all profits from the special edition white tee will go to The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that provides suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth.

Wilson shared the stunning shots and a video from the campaign on her Instagram, celebrating the collaboration.

"Going from wearing @wearewildfang to modelling for them✨. Unrelated but now I have about 40 feet of blonde kanekalon that I don’t know what to do with💅 #ad," she wrote, seemingly referring to the shots in which she rocked a rope-like braid made of synthetic hair.

Wilson -- whom Musk welcomed during his first marriage to Justinn Wilson -- legally changed her name and gender identity in 2022.

While speaking with Out, she reflected on the monumental change and how her campaign with Wildfang celebrates this.

"For a lot of trans people, especially, there's this sense of pride that goes along with your new name. It's a reminder of who you are as a trans person," she said. "Obviously, not all trans people change their names. I know a lot of trans people that haven't. But most of us tend to do so."

"For trans people who change their names, there's a history to that name, right? Saying your name is kind of an actualization of your transness," she added.

Wilson went on to open up about pursuing modeling, while also sharing her other interests, including stepping into acting.

"I really do enjoy modeling," she shared, "but there are other things I'm also looking to pursue now that I have this freedom granted by my platform, which has given me the ability to explore other options."

"Voice acting is something that's always appealed to me," she continued. "Same with acting, but I don't know if I'm necessarily very good at it. I might have to take some lessons. But maybe, eventually, you'll see me on the big screen. Very eventually. Eventually. Keyword: 'Eventually.' Eventually, girl!"

"But I'm definitely pursuing modeling even further for the moment," she added. "It's one of the things I enjoy the most. My favorite aspect of modeling is [collaborating with] the crew. The people who make sure that you look right. The people who make sure that the lighting is tight. Oh, that rhymes! [laughs]. And obviously the photographer. Everyone's just trying to bring this vision to life. There's a sense of community on set that I really appreciate."

Wilson's modeling debut comes just a few months after she appeared in her first-ever photoshoot and magazine cover story, in which graced the cover of Teen Vogue.

In the interview, Wilson blasted her father and his controversial role in the Trump administration, which she also openly criticized.