Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess Spill on Blended Family After Megan Fox Baby, Podcast (Exclusive)

"I don't have things to hide," Green said of getting candid on his and Burgess' podcast, while the couple also revealed how their kids reacted to meeting Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's baby girl.

Brian Austin Green and his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, are opening up about their blended family.

While speaking with TooFab at the 32nd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles on Friday night, the couple revealed their kids -- including their son Zane, 2, and Green's three children with ex Megan Fox -- have met Fox's newborn baby girl, whom she shares with Machine Gun Kelly.

"They're obsessed," Burgess said, "Everyone is incredibly happy, and it's a beautiful thing."

Green, 51, -- who shares Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with Fox -- praised his "amazing" blended family, saying, "I wouldn't complain even if I could, but I literally can't complain right now. It's an absolute blessing. We're incredibly lucky."

The couple -- who have been together since 2020 -- also discussed their Old-ish podcast, which they co-host with Randy Spelling.

A recent episode of the podcast made headlines as Green allowed Burgess and Spelling to ask him anything they wanted. And she didn't hold back when asking him about past -- including his marriage to Fox and his relationship with Vanessa Marcil, with whom he shares now-23-year-old son Kassius.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reflected on his decade-long marriage to Fox, their subsequent divorce, and her relationship with MGK, including his thoughts on the Transformers star calling Kelly her "twin flame" and "ultimate soulmate" in the media after their divorce.

As for Marcil, meanwhile, Green referred to their past relationship as "very toxic" and compared it to the Vietnam War. Marcil seemingly reacted by pulling out receipts, sharing an alleged screenshot that showed an apparent compliment Green sent her.

While speaking with TooFab on Friday, Green discussed being grilled by his fiancée, with Burgess sharing that the couple's decision to interview each other this season was actually a suggestion from one of their listeners.

Getty

Green reflected on getting candid about his past, assuring that he's an "open book."

"One of the things we talked about is if we're gonna be interviewing each other, we're gonna do it the same way we do with other people. We're not gonna be biased. ... it's gonna be no holds barred," he told TooFab. "I didn't want to know ahead of time what any of the questions were. And I asked them, I was like, 'Listen, go for it.' Because it's what the audience deserves. They asked for this. And we're gonna do the same thing with Sharna's, and the same thing with Randy's. So I'm curious to see what happens."

"I'm not one [who] really ever has had a problem talking about my life, and what's brought me to this point," he added. "I don't have things to hide. It's not like I did a bunch of things where I'm like, 'Oh god, don't ask me about this. I don't want to talk about that.' So, I'm kind of an open book, and if things come up that I don't feel comfortable talking about, then I just don't. I've been in this business long enough to know how to steer clear of things."

Green praised Burgess' "amazing" interview skills, telling TooFab, "She was incredibly respectful. She knows what I've been through. She knows where to go and where to go carefully. And she did that amazingly, and Randy did the same."

He added of putting the professional dancer in the hot seat next, saying, "I'm not gonna be as careful myself. So Sharna's in for it!"

Burgess chimed in, sharing why she thinks she was able to interview Green differently than others would. "No one could have done the interview quite like I did, because I know him," she said. "And as Brian said, I know where things come from. And I knew where to dig a little bit."

And despite how some of Green's comments may have been received, Burgess said they did mean to call out anyone in particular.

"It was honestly only ever meant to be about him and his experience," the Dancing with the Stars alum said. "None of it was meant to shade anybody else, and I don't think it did either."

"I think it was him sharing [an] experience that people can relate to. And I thought it was really beautiful hearing that from him," she continued -- to which Green added, "The goal of our show is we try and be as honest as we can every episode, and we try and inspire people, and we do it through sharing our own experiences or sharing conversations with people [who] have amazing points of view within certain experiences. So people hopefully watch, and they don't feel like they've been talked at for an hour. They feel like they've been a fly on the wall for a really amazing conversation. And we hope that they walk away inspired to do something differently."

Burgess also stressed that while they will continue to interview each other, it won't happen in every episode.

"Of course, we'll have guests on, and if it brings up something that is relevant in our life or we have a story that we think adds to it, then we'll totally share that," Burgess said. "But our podcast isn't necessarily us always going in our own lives. We really created [the podcast] to help people and to open up interesting conversations. So we'll have sex therapists, and money managers, and all sorts of different things across the board. We have interviewed some really incredible people this season for interesting, and educating, and inspiring conversations."