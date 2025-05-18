Aubrey O'Day Criticizes Diddy for Having Children In Court for Trial: 'Daddy's Being Selfish'

Getty

O'Day called out the graphic testimony, saying she doesn't know "any father that would want their children" to hear that -- while saying it's all for "optics."

Aubrey O'Day won't be in court during Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial -- and she doesn't believe his children should be either!

During an appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' podcast, the Danity Kane singer -- who has spoken out about the mogul for years -- confirmed she will not be taking the witness stand. She also claimed she was "contacted by Homeland Security," however, and had a meeting with them.

Diddy's began Monday, May 12, with Combs maintaining his innocence against charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all charges, which also include arson and bribery, Combs could face a mandatory 15-year prison sentence, with the possibility of life behind bars.

The first week of testimony came largely from Cassie Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, after he'd signed her to his Bad Boy Records label in 2005. On the stand, she detailed graphic sexual scenarios, or "freak offs," with Combs -- dropping allegations of drug usage, violence, blackmail, and even rape. Get a full breakdown of her testimony here.

On the podcast, O'Day took issue with Combs' kids showing up to support him at court, especially considering some of the allegations being levied against him on the witness stand. Diddy's children -- including sons Quicncy, 33, Justin, 31 and Christian, 27, and daughters Chance, 18, and 18-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie -- have been seen at the courthouse.

The three women did reportedly leave the courtroom while a male escort testified about one of the "freak offs," though all his children were present when video of an assault on Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel was shown.

"The fact that the kids are marching up to that court, praying over everything and walking in with a bunch of women also that are encouraging it," began O'Day. "I don't know any father that would want their children to sit through testimony about how much their daddy liked to watch people lubricated, f–king ... urinated in their mouths ..."

"Would you want your children to know about it?" she asked the hosts, wondering if they'd want their children to know about their "freakiest nights" together. "It's concerning to me, that the optics of them being there and supporting [their] father are obviously a very strong play for the defense."

"I believe the girls are around 18. I would not ever want my child to hear anything like that," she said of Diddy's youngest children.

In her mind, she felt, "It means that daddy's being selfish and he needs, in my opinion, it feels like, 'Daddy needs you in court because daddy needs all the optics to look in his favor,' and I don't really care what you have to sit through."

"And that, to me, is just showing that same narcissism and ego and dare I say coercion that we're discussing about this man," she concluded. "You know, his needs come first. What he wants comes first."